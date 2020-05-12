Although the declared COVID-19 pandemic precludes holding a formal ceremony this year to memorialize peace officers lost in the line of duty, the sacrifice of those who fell remains on the minds of local law enforcement agencies. Agency heads also are taking National Police Week (May 10 - 16) to remind the public of officers’ hard work and dedication day-to-day, despite the added risk of the pandemic.
Montrose Police Department
The Montrose Police Department lost two officers in the past years, Reserve Patrolman Larry McMaster, who was fatally shot responding to a disturbance at a bar in 1983, and Sgt. David Kinterknecht, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence report in 2009.
“I want to thank the men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our community,” Chief Blaine Hall said.
“I’d also like to commend and thank our federal, state and local agency partners who serve with us to keep our community safe. No one would have predicted the global pandemic we find ourselves in one year ago, and yet with additional risk to themselves and their families, our police officers continue to serve our community with distinction,” he added.
“Although we can’t be together to celebrate National Police Week in person, it doesn’t preclude us from honoring these men and women for the job they do and the sacrifices they make. Please take some time this week and thank them for their service to our city.”
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
Peace officers put their lives on the line every day, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“The troops around the Uncompahgre Valley and all over the United States have not missed a beat. They have been out working the roads and working the streets to keep things safe. They can’t work from home,” he said.
“We always think about those who have perished in previous times. We always honor fallen officers who have died in the line of duty. We keep them in mind that they are our brothers and sisters. We and the public know their sacrifices.”
Colorado State Patrol 5C (Montrose)
The Colorado State Patrol has, as an agency, lost officers in the line of duty, including Western Slope Trooper Jason Manspeaker, who died in 2001 when his patrol unit slid on ice and hit a flatbed parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70. Manspeaker was responding to the possible sighting of a murder suspect’s vehicle. He was 25.
“It is a time for us to reflect on our fallen officers in years past,” CSP Capt. Laurie Hadley, who heads the 5C Troop Office in Montrose, said. “This year is kind of different because we can’t all come together to remember or celebrate, but we can all do so in our own way.”
Like all law enforcement, troopers remain on patrol during the pandemic. Hadley said they are taking precautions, so people will see them wearing protective gear.
“I would like to say thank you for what the troopers do. Stay safe and be well in this difficult time,” she said.
Olathe Police Department
The Olathe Police Department is proud to work with other agencies in addressing the pandemic, and in helping the public as restrictions are lifted.
“Many things are different this year, but many things are the same — our local police agencies are working to protect our citizens and keep them safe,” OPD Sgt. Georgette Black said. “We’re very proud of the work our agencies have done to work together in this new challenge we have faced in the last few months. We’re still continuing to work together and help our community and see what unfolds in recovery and lifting of restrictions.”
Black also paid tribute to fallen officers.
“We always remember our brothers and sisters who have made that ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. It’s important we take the time to remember and honor them,” she said.
