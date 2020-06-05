The Ute Indian Museum in Montrose is installing a host of new additions to its site.
Carly Jones, educator for the site and education coordinator at the museum, confirmed the completion of stage one of the Ute Museum’s new project — an outdoor education space and nature playscape park.
The Ute Museum received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation Local Grants Program. Union Pacific is offering grants in a number of categories through their 2020 Community Ties Giving Program — “safety” and “workforce development” are a few.
The museum falls under the “community spaces” category, in which Union Pacific is committed to ”supporting the local economy by building and enhancing community spaces that contribute to the distinct identity of a city or town, creating destinations where families, businesses, and visitors want to be,” as stated on its website.
The grant specified the museum had to have an outdoor educational space, Jones said, and the “outdoor classroom is the beginning of that.”
“Part of that process, too, was we knew there's not a lot of educational or play spaces this side of town, so we really wanted to incorporate that as well,” Jones said.
For stage one, Jones, with the help of Maya and Todd Haynes, owners of Haynes excavation, and Julee Wolverton, a landscape architect, an outdoor classroom was built.
Todd, with the help from a trailer and excavator, placed boulders next to one another, in a classroom-like setting. The boulders are different sizes — the ones in front are lower than the ones in the back — and face two larger boulders that sit next to a boulder in the middle, which will serve as a “speaker platform.” The classroom faces the mountains for better sound, and also offers a better view.
The different sized boulders was intentional, Todd said, since this project isn’t limited to just children and young adults in the community. Parents can come learn, too.
“We want to teach everyone that wants to come down here what the history is,” Todd said,
“and what really went on, whether it’s 1,000 years ago, 500, or 2,000 years ago. If we can educate them about what has happened, I think we’re just building our future with the kids and the parents.”
The two large boulders offer an area where children can do some petroglyphs and chalk drawings so they can learn the history of Indians from the past.
The separation between the boulders makes it easy to circulate in-between the rows, Wolverton said. The boulders also offer an interactive nature, and gives the site a “permanent feel,” she added.
As the museum builds off the classroom, its next phases in the project will feature an outdoor educational digsite, which will teach community members the fundamentals of archeology, and a natural playscape area, which Wolverton designed.
“Families can use this as a play area but also have a place to come and learn about what the [Utes] from the past did, how they lived, and connect them to the people that are still on this land today,” Jones said.
The play area will be made out of natural materials, Jones said, which gives children the opportunity to use their imagination while playing in the area. Logs as balance beams and stumps that the children can hop across are a few examples of natural materials that will be implemented.
Jones noted there are three other potential stages that can come to fruition — they are working on grant funding for some of the stages, and are hopeful to receive community support to help make it happen.
“We’re hoping to use this as one of those moments of healing for our community,” Jones said. “Let’s bring us together, find some common ground, and make things better for our future.
“Let’s get this play area in, get this education space up and active,” she added. “We’re opening our arms to our community. Let’s get back together and do something positive.”
In terms of events, for the outdoor classroom, the museum hopes to bring out school groups for lessons and activities. Jones also noted the space would be a “perfect spot” to bring back dancers.
The Montrose Regional Library will lend a creative hand to the project.
Tina Meiners, head of youth services at Montrose Library, said there will be a story walk that will be implemented at the tail end of the project.
For a story walk, a book is deconstructed down to its pages, laminated, and those pages are placed into frames.
The frames will be placed into separate posts — there are usually 20 posts, and the story walk should be about a half-mile walking distance, Meiners said.
The story walk can be used for exercise or literacy, Meiners said, and stories can be changed often. The topic can be event centric if a specific event is taking place.
“It’s very community oriented, and very community centric,” Meiners said.
The library plans to take the extra step of translating the books into Spanish text.
The first story walk will feature submissions from kids around the community, Meiners said.
Jones hopes to tie the project to Shavano Valley, an area near Montrose where the museum offers tours to view the rock sites. To tie the two locations together, local or native artists will carve petroglyphs and pictographs that can be seen in Shavano onto the boulders at the museum.
Jones said there is no set date for the completion of the project as the museum works through its grant cycle and awaits more funding.
Anyone who wishes to support or contribute a donation to the ongoing project can reach out to the Ute Indian Museum at 970-249-3098.
