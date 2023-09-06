Amber Davis toggled between multiple screens as phones rang. Across the room, it was the same scenario for her coworkers. This was no ordinary call center — and here, there are no ordinary days.
Davis and the others work at Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center (WestCO), relaying emergency calls for multiple agencies in three counties and the National Park Service, while also routinely coordinating with other regional dispatch centers. It’s all to assure public safety.
“It’s something different every day. It’s never the same thing every day. I think that’s why most like it, and … helping people,” said Davis, who has been on board since WestCO formed about eight years ago.
“It’s a lot of multi-tasking. It’s a lot of high-priority calls sometimes and life and death situations. Not only officers, but the community’s life also hangs in the balance of what we do, and that can be a lot.”
For longtime dispatcher and current WestCO executive director Amber Lillard-Bates, the work is a personal calling. Lillard-Bates, who was hired to lead the dispatch center in April, has worked there for about eight years, with a total of 13 years’ experiencing in dispatching under her belt. On top of dispatching, Lillard-Bates takes care of budgets, billing, personnel and operations management, directives and policies.
“It’s just kind of been a calling, always something I’ve been interested in. I’m just honored and privileged to be where I’m at today, working with great people. I have a great team,” Lillard-Bates said, also thanking WestCO’s board of directors.
WestCO had its start in 2016, when it served about six public safety entities that split from the former Montrose Regional Dispatch Center, which was then operated by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, the sheriff-operated dispatch center essentially folded due to staff attrition, with the county, city and multiple partners the coming together to consolidate the then-two centers under an emergency memorandum of understanding. In the following months, a lease agreement provided WestCO with the space formerly occupied by the old regional dispatch center, in the Justice Center Annex, and WestCO also picked up more than a dozen other agencies formerly served by the previous center.
A board composed of representative from the using agencies controls WestCO. The current board hired Lillard-Bates as WestCO executive director, but without the involvement of board member and current Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, who is Lillard-Bates’ father.
“Hands down, she was the absolute right choice to fill that role and move WestCO in the right direction,” said board member and Olathe Police Chief Frank Rodriguez. Rodriguez said Lillard recused himself from the entire process to avoid conflict of interest and to ensure the rest of the board picked the new director based on merit.
The board reviewed the applications submitted and, with City of Montrose Human Resources, conducted the interviews before making the hiring decision.
Lillard-Bates does the hiring of other dispatchers. She said WestCO, at 24 dispatchers, is two short of being fully staffed — and there are special challenges in filling the slots.
Prospective hires have to have a clean criminal record and, even though it is legal at the state level, no marijuana use.
“There’s a lot of technology that a lot of people can’t keep up with. There’s always changes and then, of course, the actual multi-tasking, the stress from different calls, takes a good toll on people as well,” Lillard-Bates said.
The right candidate must be able and willing to work a variety of shifts, including nights, weekends and holidays. Emergencies, after all, are not confined to business hours.
“And they just have to be the right kind of person to dispatch. You just have to be the right fit to understand the job, too. A lot of people either have it, or they don’t have it,” said the director.
Initial training is six months; all hands-on. Depending on their level of qualifications, dispatchers perform call-taking, fire/emergency medical services (EMS), and Criminal Justice Information services law radio. One level of dispatcher is trained to take emergency and administrative calls, and run clearances. The next level dispatcher can do the same, as well as law radio dispatch, fire/EMS paging.
With about 18 agencies in a wide swath of territory including Montrose County law enforcement and emergency agencies, Ouray agencies and some San Miguel County agencies (the sheriff’s office there has its own dispatch center), plus the National Park Service — and coordinating with the local Colorado State Patrol dispatch — WestCO is a busy place.
“Our calls have increased this year from last year,” Lillard-Bates said. “COVID was a slower time for WestCO; we had more medical calls, but now we have an increase (in general). It’s been a slow increase, but definitely a steady increase.”
WestCO tends to pick up call volume during summer, when more people are out and about and engaging in outdoor activities, as well as late summer and fall, for hunting season.
Dispatching is not the only work that makes WestCO function. Heidi Trimble is a regional data specialist (as well as a former dispatcher, code enforcement officer and animal control officer). She works at WestCO and off-site for mountain agencies in a separately funded position.
“I pull at the audio recordings, phone calls and radio traffic for our agencies and they relay it to the DA’s Office,” said Trimble, who also handles requests for public information, as well as requests for body camera footage. Trimble stays on top of the Colorado Open Records Act and the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act requirements.
No matter how you slice it, work as a dispatcher entails long days and long hours.
“You can come in and have a quiet day, or the second you walk in in the morning, it can be a whole bunch of in-progress calls and it stays that way all day long. There’s no predicting,” Davis said.
Dispatchers must be flexible with more than just their time. Davis detailed scenarios that would require out-of-the-box thinking.
Consider a rescue mission requiring a helicopter — what if there’s no safe place for the chopper to land? Or a 911 call placed by a child, who knows what digits on the phone to push, but does not know her address.
“There are times our normal resources that we use every day just aren’t what we need for that specific call, so we have to think outside the box, or get creative to get them the help that they need,” Davis said. “I definitely think that it’s under-estimated what we do. The community, I don’t think, truly understand what all goes into it. … It’s not like what you see in the movies.”
News reports draw attention to big incidents, Lillard-Bates said. “But I think they forget it started here. The first call came in here. It started here before everyone sees the SWAT truck rolling down the road, before everyone sees officers pointing guns at people. It started in here, and I think that’s overlooked a lot. All of the things everyone saw, felt and experienced, we did too, just in a different way.”
Lillard-Bates and other dispatchers have to strike a balance and take care of their own mental health. There are wellness programs, but striking that balance comes with time, she said. “There are people out there that appreciate us and know what we do. … We’re all pretty good family. Our law enforcement family is very supportive of us. I think those kinds of things help make it easier,” Lillard-Bates added.
“They look after us and in turn, we look after them,” Davis said.
Rodriguez concurs. “I can’t say enough good things about them. The big thing for us is that we get to default to the experts on ensuring our communications are constantly being evaluated and kept up to date. That, to me, is one of the many benefits,” he said.
“The biggest for me as a police chief is the steadfast support and professionalism of the dispatchers. They are integral to our success and we recognize that and we are grateful for it.”
Serving the public is the top purpose, Lillard-Bates said. “We want to serve our community very well, and not only our community. We want our first responders to fill that customer service as well. That’s the most important part of it all. Customer service is everything in dispatch,” she said.
“We’re the first voice they hear in times of need.”
To learn more about WestCO, visit westcodispatch.org. There, you can learn about and sign up for the emergency notification system, find more information about board members, information about joining the team, or request records.