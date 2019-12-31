Montrose is the new hotspot for karaoke. Karaoke enthusiasts can now enjoy performing five nights a week at local bars and restaurants and the Montrose Elks club. More people are feeling confident to step up to the microphone to sing their favorite songs. Many are singing a solo in public for the first time in their lives. Karaoke is a fun and friendly way to sing and connect with people of all ages who enjoy music.
“Music is the gateway to everything,” said 72- year old karaoke regular Ed Cousineau, who won second place at the recent Elks Karaoke contest. “I recommend karaoke especially to older people with problems. It helps exercise the lungs and it’s also fun.”
Cousineau has been singing all his life and has sung with bands all over the United States. “Singing touches people. As long as people want to hear my singing, and with the Lord’s help, I’m going to keep on singing,” he added.
Karaoke means “empty orchestra” in Japanese, referring to the music that is played by a recorded orchestra or band without the vocals. Daisuke Inoue of Kobe, Japan, is credited with starting karaoke by inventing the first karaoke machine in 1971. Since that time people all over the world have embraced the idea of karaoke, which is now a $10 billion industry. School and church choirs have also embraced karaoke music to enhance their music programs.
Modern karaoke systems, such as those set up in clubs, bars and restaurants, have professional quality speakers and video screens that show the lyrics to the songs with highlights as the song progresses to help keep the proper tempo.
Some karaoke singers have their own karaoke systems. Lisa Kramer, whose beautiful voice won first prize in the Montrose Voice contest sponsored by the Altrusa Club of Montrose this year, had a karaoke system with 27,000 songs. She has been doing karaoke for about 12 years and first started karaoke in Ridgway when ten of her friends started singing. This system is a “band in a box” according to Kramer. It can change keys to accommodate the singer’s range and can also change the tempo.
Lisa’s husband, Darren Kramer, also a karaoke singer, explained, “From Ridgway karaoke spread out to Norwood and Ouray. Our group of friends went all around together for opportunities to sing.” He explained why people like karaoke. “Lots of people don’t play a musical instrument but like to sing. Or they come from families that sing and play.” When it’s in a public venue, it gives people an opportunity to sing many different songs from opera to country and in different languages.
The secret to the success of karaoke is that people are not judgmental. A person does not have to be a professional singer to pick up the microphone and perform. All efforts are rewarded by their fellow singers and the fans, many who follow their favorites singers around just to hear the music and enjoy the connection and energy that karaoke music brings.
The Kramer’s system is now owned by Karin and Wilson Jones, also avid karaoke singers and DJs. They set up their system often for the singers to use at the Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant on Friday nights beginning at 8 p.m. “I got into karaoke to be able to sing when I retired,” said Karin Wilson. Their system has Gospel, Country, Rock, Rap, and many more genres and includes songs in Spanish as well as English.
Karaoke started out as entertainment at small business dinner parties in Japan, then expanded to the clubs. As its popularity increased, small soundproof studios were invented and built on vacant property so people could enjoy singing without disturbing others.
As the karaoke business grew it moved into taxi cabs in South Korea, which provided sound equipment and microphones for passengers. In China, automakers were the first to fit a car, the Beauty Leopard, with karaoke machine as standard equipment. England had the “karaoke cab and also a commercial fleet of “K” taxis for private hire.
Also, in China some traditional restaurants added a special “mahjong-karaoke” room where elders could play mahjong and the children and teenagers could sing karaoke, making it a true family affair.
“I just like to sing,” said John Miller, who has been doing karaoke for six years and wears a cowboy hat. “I do it for fun. I didn’t think I would ever do this, but in Salt Lake City two other singers encouraged me to try. I’ve always liked singing along with the radio, so I tried. Most songs tell a story. There are a lot of different meanings for different people in the songs. I like songs with feelings like songs by George Strait. Garth Brooks is more of an entertainer. And Conway Twitty, before he did Little Nashville, was breathtaking.”
Sing-a-longs, the forerunner of karaoke, became popular in the U.S. in 1961-66 with the Mitch Miller NBC show “Sing Along with Mitch.” At the end of the show, Miller’s band would play popular songs and the lyrics would run across the bottom of the TV screen so the home audience could sing along. Karaoke really took off in the 1990’s with the development of home theaters.
In 2003 software was introduced to store the music on hard drives for replay. In 2010, live streaming from a cloud server was popular and in 2017, on-demand music appeared. In July of 2019, YouTube channel Sing King Karaoke reached 6 million subscribers. Many families enjoy singing karaoke together through the many new apps and toddlers can also join in with their own toy microphones.
Mona Benedict has been singing karaoke for the last four years and loves it. “A high school choir teacher told me I couldn’t sing. When I got divorced, I started going out and listened to karaoke. It was three years before I got up to sing. It’s my release from a stressful job. I sing, people clap, it feels good,” she said. “Karaoke is the most stressful thing I’ve ever done, but it has given me confidence.” Benedict was a contestant in the Elks Lodge Karaoke Contest this summer.
“Karaoke music is very healthy; you have to do deep breathing and learn to control your breath. Singing fills everyone with happiness whether they know it or not. It releases endorphins in the brain. It brings people together. Lots of people go through life, work hard, do their jobs, maybe stood up in front of people but were never appreciated. In karaoke, you can feed somebody’s heart. You can come and sing and get appreciated. It’s a way to have fun, family fun,” she added.
Mandy Jo Sabaleta, age 24, and Tannen Serr, age 23, agree with Benedict that karaoke is really fun. They sing duets together and also solo. Sabaleta likes Country music while Serr prefers Hip Hop. Serr is a bartender at the Elks Lodge and is often found on her night off back at the Elks singing karaoke. Sabaleta added, “I started coming here because my best friend is the bartender. I’ve been coming ever since.”
“The Elks Club is planning to extend the offerings on karaoke night in the new year. It’s an open event and free to the public,” said Serr.
Joe Springer, professional DJ with DJ-Toyradio, sets up his karaoke system every Wednesday night at the Elks Lodge from 7:00-11:00 p.m. Springer’s system has over 270,000 songs and is equipped with multiple microphones for duets. Springer’s favorite music is BlueGrass and Reggae but enjoys all styles. Serr says, “He’s the best DJ.” Springer also sets up karaoke for weddings and other events.
“If you’ve ever wanted to sing, let me help bring out the rock star in you. You don’t have to be great, you just have to have a good time,” he said. A karaoke session begins with singers signing up and selecting their songs. They perform on a rotation basis and everyone applauds at the end of each song.
Wes Miller is a Navy vet serving from 2000-2008. While he was stationed in Denver, Miller and his Navy buddies would go regularly to sing karaoke. He was also a contestant in the Montrose Voice. “
Singing is my entire life,” he explained. “It’s a good way to gain confidence. I’m an entertainer.” He has a karaoke dig in Parachute at the Hang Out on Saturday nights. “Parachute has a lot of oil field workers. Sometimes I am the only singer and sometimes we have 50 people.” His wife Brittany doesn’t sing but comes to enjoy the music and “hang out.”
Dillon Capron, works at the Montrose Airport and has been doing karaoke for eight years. He was raised in Greeley and is a country singer and dancer. He teaches Hip Hop and County Line Dancing in Delta.
“It’s the hardest thing to do the first time. Ever since I’ve done it, I’ve met so many good people. It brought me out of my shell and gave me confidence without alcohol,” he commented. “I try to get all my friends to come out. I’d love to see more people. I sing five nights a week.”
Karaoke singing is great family fun, good exercise, makes healthy connections with other people, builds confidence and gives hours of free musical enjoyment. In Montrose karaoke sessions are held on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at RnR Sports Bar, 35 N. Uncompahgre; Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest; Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. at the Town Hall Tavern, 330 E. Main Street; Friday evenings at 8 p.m. at Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant, 1544 Oxbow Drive; and, Saturday evenings at 9 p.m. at Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 1501 Oxbow Drive.
