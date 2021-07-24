It’s that time of year.
At about this time annually, corn is ready to pick and peaches are ready to come down from their trees. That’s good news for the farmers who produce the crops. But it’s also good for consumers who like to know where their food originates from.
That’s why you’ve probably seen produce stands scattered about the area, some specifically here in Montrose.
For instance, Honey Acre Farms, which sets up shop behind US Bank every day, is slinging Mirai sweet corn, a different (possibly sweeter) corn along with peaches, tomatoes and other fresh produce.
Chuck and Jami English first introduced their Honey Acre produce stand (they own a farm off Spring Creek Road) in 2006, when they sold corn out of the back of a pickup.
“It was tough going those first couple years,” Chuck said. “I bet we didn’t have 60 dozen (ears of corn) in there, and it would take us all day to sell it.”
Fast-forward to 2021, and they’re selling more than ever. On an average day, they’re selling 150-200 dozen ears of corn, and it doesn’t take all day to sell it.
“The other day we did 200 dozen in 4 hours,” Chuck said.
“Some days he gets here at 10:30 and is gone by 1,” Jami added. “It’s like working bankers hours. It’s not fair.”
Chuck and Jami do so well largely because of the niche following of Mirai sweet corn, a rival to the more well-known Olathe Sweet. They’re the sole growers of Mirai in the area, and Chuck says many customers just keep coming back for more.
A smaller outfit
A little ways down Townsend Avenue, in the parking lot of the Golden Gate fuel station, Two Thumbs Up sets up its own produce stand, offering peaches, cherries, corn and more.
On Friday, Matt Poundstone, who runs the stand, was selling some of his own produce as well as some well-known produce like Palisade peaches, was handing out free samples and selling produce by the box. He says business is booming.
“This gas station does business with (a peach grower) out of Palisade, and I’ve been working with him a couple years now,” he said. “I was told to check out Montrose. And it’s an hour drive. But it’s so worth it. It doesn’t even feel like work.”
They even sell Olathe Sweet corn.
“If we’re passing through Olathe, we might as well stop and get some corn also,” he said.
For charity
Another produce stand, and one of the more visible as it appears just after the bend on South Townsend at Montrose Drive, is run by Sharing Ministries.
The Olathe Sweet sweet corn that volunteers were selling, fresh on ice, was picked at 7 a.m. Friday at Tuxedo Corn Company and was on many people’s tables the same morning.
They just started selling corn Monday and will continue selling it for a couple weeks.
“We provide food for folks who don’t have quality food, and we provide food for pets even now,” said Ronda Steenburgen, a board member for Sharing Ministries. She says they are still looking for more volunteers.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.