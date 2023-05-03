A new law championed by Sen. Cleave Simpson will change the relationship between physicians and physician assistants, giving the latter more ability to operate without a doctor on-site and potentially preserving healthcare opportunities for rural Coloradans. 

Senate Bill 23-083, the third bill of its kind in three years, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on April 26 and allows PAs to enter a collaboration agreement with a physician, physician group or employer instead of requiring onsite supervision.



