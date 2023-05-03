A new law championed by Sen. Cleave Simpson will change the relationship between physicians and physician assistants, giving the latter more ability to operate without a doctor on-site and potentially preserving healthcare opportunities for rural Coloradans.
Senate Bill 23-083, the third bill of its kind in three years, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on April 26 and allows PAs to enter a collaboration agreement with a physician, physician group or employer instead of requiring onsite supervision.
The bipartisan bill was sponsored in the Senate by Simpson, a Republican, and Democrat Sen. Faith Winter, and in the House by Republican Rep. Ty Winter and Democrat Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet.
“I know similar attempts had been undertaken in the last two general assembly sessions without success,” Simpson, who represents parts of Montrose County, said via email. “The process worked as intended and as stakeholders considered the pros and cons of the introduced version and offered amendments, healthy discussion and some amount of compromise got us to the finish line. I am happy where we ended up with more flexibility for PAs to practice to their expertise, but within their scope and with patient outcomes first and foremost.”
PAs, under previous statute, could typically only practice under the direct supervision of a physician except in a few scenarios such as working in a designated health manpower shortage area.
Simpson said this can create issues in rural areas especially, which may only have one physician if any. Anecdotally, he said he knows of PAs who have practiced for over 20 years and were forced to stop providing services where they were located because a supervising physician left the office.
The new law requires all PAs to have collaborative agreements in place which provide information including their license number, place of practice, physicians signature and description of their collaboration and performance review process. More intensive supervision is required for PAs with fewer than 5,000 practice hours or those who change practice areas.
Locally, Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen previously told the Daily Press he hadn’t read much into the bill, but he is open to it particularly for primary care, though he would be more hesitant when it comes to other practice areas.
Mengenhausen noted the larger issue that primary care is an increasingly difficult-to-fill area of the healthcare industry, which is facing an exodus of burnt-out workers, especially since the onset of COVID. Advanced practice providers like PAs and nurse practitioners have stepped up to fill the gaps.
“Primary care is tough because you have to cover such a wide spectrum of care,” he said. And on top of that, he added, practitioners in this area make significantly less than their counterparts who specialize in areas such as cardiology, incentivizing medical students to turn away from primary care.
Simpson anticipated the bipartisan bill would face some pushback and it was amended before being sent to Gov. Polis. One change he said was appropriate requires direct supervision for PAs working in some emergency room trauma centers.
But, he said, “Overall, I do believe the implementation of this policy will lead to better outcomes for all Coloradans seeking access to quality affordable health care, particularly in rural parts of the state.”
