When it comes to COVID-19 there is no lack of data. After a conversation with Montrose County leadership and Leann Tobin from Montrose Regional Health, I was given a better understanding just how important the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment dashboard is for retrieving the most up to date reporting. Dial into it as opposed to CDC or New York Times dashboards which are typically delayed. Montrose County Manager Jon Washbush also pointed me in the direction of the Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Group led by Colorado University Anschutz .
Here’s the link to their latest modeling report, it’s an interesting look at COVID projections with a variety of factors.
Factors include, but are not limited to, vaccinated numbers, including for children 5-11, boosters, impacts from the availability of monoclonal antibody treatment (which is, by the way, now available at Peak Professionals), increased testing, isolation, quarantine and the dreaded mask-wearing and social distancing.
In December 2020, Colorado saw its peak in hospital demand at 1,847. As of Nov. 2, and at the time of the last modeling group report, the number was 1,247. As of reporting on Nov 24 on the CDPHE dashboard, the demand sits at 1,547.
Also since the last modeling group report, several Colorado counties have instituted mask orders, including Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder and Jefferson counties. Denver metro followed suit. What will be the enforcement factor? The answer is public complaints.
I recall being in the Denver area during the former mask mandates. Businesses were shuttered, masks were worn though some followed the order half heartedly. Masks below the nose were pretty common.
Restaurants – if opened – were half capacity. One trip to Colorado Springs last spring saw restaurants following the local health department requirements depending on whether they were corporate-owned or local. Local owners pushed in as many patrons as would fit; corporations closed off tables. I was convinced that those restaurants were also looking at the situation as a cost-cutting measure too.
In the winter of 2020 my wife and I took our teenage grandsons to a national arcade/restaurant chain for an outing. Mask mandate was in effect. There was a limited number of people allowed in the arcade area in order to spread out patrons. What was interesting was the amount of people crowded into a corridor waiting for their turn to get on the arcade floor. There was no 6-foot distance between them – counterproductive to the plan to not spreading COVID.
Early on in the pandemic I’ve stated that control over mandates and the plan of attack against COVID should be left in the hands of the local health departments, hospitals and municipality leadership. Each county has its own ebbs and flows on what is a very fluid situation. Local leaders can pivot as needed quicker than state or federal officials. What’s interesting about the current mask mandates in the Front Range counties is that those counties sit at a high percentage of the population that are vaccinated, yet pressure on local hospitals is the motivator. Montrose and Delta have about half of residents vaccinated.
Should Montrose and Delta Counties institute a mask or social distancing mandate? The short answer is no.
For one thing, we weren’t the most disciplined in the first go around. I fought my mask to be perfectly honest. It’s not that I don’t believe that wearing a cloth mask can help curb the spread of COVID.
I’m sure it does but to what degree I think is debatable. But why force something on the people that only about half will follow or believe in? Limiting capacity on restaurants or curfews on bars only hurts the independent owners. Each business, as they have so far shown, can police themselves. It’s a natural progression really. Limits on employees and customers will dictate hours of operation, and each business owner or manager can let their conscience be their guide as far as masks and social distancing.
Folks will vote with their checkbooks as to what they expect from local businesses. I’ve been some sort of business manager since my mid-twenties and it’s never been more difficult to navigate as it is right now. Supplies are delayed in shipping if they are in stock at all. The employment door is revolving as it’s hard to hold on to folks that actually want to be held to a schedule. The employee revolution is real: jobs are abundant, but people to fill those positions are not.
There are too many challenges laid on the local business community to add anymore.
What can we do to help take the pressure off of our local community hospitals? Well it’s not just COVID that is putting the pressure on our hospitals. As Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen stated in a recent Montrose Daily Press article, local population growth is also a mitigating factor. We can be more careful not to put ourselves in harm’s way. Know your limitations. If you’re forty try not to act like a twenty year old. Keep the crazy stunts to a minimum. Go to a clinic as opposed to the ER when your illness or affliction is minor. And for Pete’s sake if you are sick stay home. Don’t go to work, keep your kids home. Don’t be a hero. Noone’s going to give you a medal for persevering at work with an illness. Finally, I know for some this will fall on deaf ears, get vaccinated.