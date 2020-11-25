As the fall semester ends in the coming month, the state is making preparations for a safe return to in-person learning for staff and students next spring. Gov. Jared Polis announced the formation of a back-to-school working group with the mission of assisting with the planning for uninterrupted spring instruction in January 2021. This news comes as many districts have transitioned to distance learning as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.
“Every child should have the opportunity to reach their full potential and we cannot let our students’ education become a casualty of this pandemic,” Polis said. “This challenging time has strained our educators, parents, school staff and students. That’s why I’ve formed this working group to help us successfully reopen our schools for in-person learning during the pandemic — I believe that together, we can build upon and develop innovative strategies that assist us in safely reopening schools for all our students.”
The group — consisting of stakeholders including teachers, school staff, superintendents, elected school boards, charter school leaders, health officials and parents — convened for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 25. They plan to meet weekly, Polis said during a virtual press conference.
It's members will focus on addressing students learning gaps and social-emotional needs exacerbated by the pandemic. The group will also focus on meeting the needs of students with additional learning needs, like English language learners and special needs students.
During the press conference, Polis described schools as “a reasonably safe place” while emphasizing the importance of taking precautions to mitigate the transmission of the virus heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
“During a pandemic, every action we take entails some risk,” Polis said. “ … It’s really a question of how can people be empowered to make the right choices to minimize their risks.
“For many families, a safe, public school environment in the classroom or private school is one of the safest places their kids can be. It can also be a very safe place for educator in terms of an environment where both the students and the teachers have masks, where there are strong protocols around the cohorts are run to prevent outbreaks.”
He noted how an estimated 1 in 41 Coloradans are currently contagious with COVID-19, making transmission likely during gatherings. That number is up from one in 49 last week and a larger increase from the roughly one in 110 people within recent weeks, health officials shared.
One of the concerns raised during the virtual conference centered on how the group plans to address staff quarantines and the implications of limited substitute staff to fill in for licensed staff.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, teacher and elected Colorado Education Association president, the state’s largest union for educators, said those are concerns that the group needs to address.
“We need to address those questions and think creatively and be innovative about how we address some of those barriers and challenges,” Baca-Oehlert said. “The substitute shortage is an extreme challenge that many of our districts are experiencing and so we need to talk together — collectively and collaboratively — about how we are addressing that substitute shortage and how we can overcome that staffing shortage when we have to follow that quarantine guidance.”
Rebecca Holmes, president and chief executive officer of Colorado Education Initiative, added how the state and CEI are working with technical assistance providers to enhance schools approaches to distance learning.
Polis called on Coloradans to “thread this needle” during the pandemic to ensure the safety of educators and students.
“As a society, we value education. It’s our future. It’s your kid’s future. Every family in Colorado cares about the success of their kids and we just have to figure out how to make sure schools can be as safe as they can for in-person education during a pandemic.”
Heath Harmon, Eagle County’s public health director, echoed the governor’s sentiments noting how everyone’s choices affect the community.
“From my perspective, I think the single most important thing that we can do that helps support teachers and some of the staffing capacity issues is as a community and as a state we need to lower the transmission of COVID in our own respective communities,” Harmon said. “Whether we have kids or not, it doesn’t matter. All of our behaviors, all of our exposures, what we do actually has a ripple effect in our community.”
Harmon said lowering community transmission was the most important step citizens could take to support school districts.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also released an update of the decision-support tools for educators Wednesday. The update aims to standardize protocols around needs to quarantine after an exposure in the classroom or school setting, regardless of the dial phase of the county. Under the new guidance, people who fail a COVID-19 symptom screen are allowed to return to school after being symptom free for 24, if they haven't developed new loss of taste or smell.
CDPHE's updated guidance also adds for people whose symptoms weren't resolved within 24 hours, but within 48 hours, who also didn't experience any new loss of taste or smell, had minor potential COVID-19 symptoms like a sore throat or vomiting, have an alternate diagnosis to explain the symptoms, and can safely wear a face covering, are able to return to school. If the person meets the above criteria, but has an outstanding COVID-19 test, they are allowed to return to school if the county is classified as green, "Protect Our Neighbors." The person would need to remain in quarantine until the test result comes back in counties classified above green.
It also includes the newest dial level purple, extreme risk.
“At a high level, we got a lot of input from county health officials, from doctors, from our state scientists as well as the input from school districts and teachers and really feel confident that these protocols, which are nearly identical to the protocols that worked well in August and September are a good way to maximize in-person instruction and keep staff and students safe,” Polis said.
The group’s first meeting comes a week after the governor expressed support of schools welcoming students back for in-person learning, despite the dial phase.
During a Nov. 17 press conference, Polis encouraged K-5 schools that transitioned to distance learning to return to in-person instruction no matter what level the county was on the dial phase.
If the county is classified under red, or Severe Risk, Polis said they are working closely with school districts so childcare facilities can remain open and elementary students can continue learning in person. Middle schools in red counties can operate in-person, hybrid or remote learning whereas high schools should be hybrid or remote.
Creation of the task force is an attempt for the state to provide more hands-on support to school districts. Currently, Colorado’s 178 school districts are acting independently from each other while following guidance from state education and local public health officials.
“We want the state and the resources of the state to be seen as an asset to help district return safely,” Polis said Wednesday.
