The Supreme Court Nominating Commission invites qualified attorneys to apply for three Colorado Court of Appeals judgeships created by the retirements of judges Daniel M. Taubman, effective Feb. 25, 2020; John R. Webb, effective Feb. 29, 2020; and Robert D. Hawthorne, effective Feb. 13, 2020.
The commission will meet on Nov. 19-20, at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center to interview applicants and select nominees for appointment by the governor.
To be eligible for appointment to fill a vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the state of Colorado and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.
The annual salary for a Court of Appeals judge is currently $180,697. The initial term of office of a Court of Appeals judge is a provisional term of two years. Thereafter, the incumbent judge, if retained by the voters, has a term of eight years.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex-officio chair of the Nominating Commission, Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive of any of the 22 judicial districts. Applications are also available at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm
The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Late applications will not be considered.
Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill a vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex-officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 21.
Applications will be kept confidential, except that the nominating commission shall disclose the names, work addresses, and work telephone numbers of the three nominees submitted to the governor.
The 3rd Congressional District’s Supreme Court Nominating Commission member is Sean Murphy, 618 Mountain Village Blvd., Ste. 201, Telluride, CO 81435.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.