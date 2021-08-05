Dilapidated homes, overgrown trees and a lack of working water and sewer lines only scratch the surface of the issues developer Rich Dana intends to solve at three Montrose mobile home parks.
After being in talks with Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler since June 2020, Dana has now taken his mobile home park permit application for San Juan, Cottonwood and Green Acres Mobile Home Parks to the City Council during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
The mobile home parks were established prior to 1979, when permits were first required in Montrose. The parks have been ineligible for permit approval because they aren’t able to meet permit requirements. Because of this, the Planning Commission approved permits with variances on June 9, which will allow the parks to live under permit with exceptions to the standard requirements that they aren’t physically able to meet.
City council members readily approved the variance and permit requests, while also committing $500,000 in support to the overall $4,187,397 investment. Council members approved $200,000 from the undesignated General Fund and $300,000 from the recently received American Rescue Plan Act funds for use.
The city’s investment will be designated toward the removal of asbestos and the addition of water and sewer infrastructure in the parks, but Dana has a comprehensive plan for improving the overall well-being of the parks.
Cottonwood Mobile Home Park
With a permit, Cottonwood will be allowed a maximum of 112 residential units. One existing single family home will be allowed in the park and must be rehabilitated according to the application requirements. A total of 19 existing mobile homes will be demolished and removed.
Green Acres Mobile Home Park
A maximum of 39 mobile home residential units will be allowed in the Green Acres park, with a removal of 16 existing homes. According to Dana, the park currently has 44 pads, or spaces, and five will be permanently vacated. Vacating the spaces will create room for a new park and the addition of a road through the back of the park, connecting Green Acres with San Juan for improved emergency access from multiple directions.
San Juan Mobile Home Park
San Juan will be able to hold a maximum of 41 mobile homes. Dana plans to remove five homes from the park and allow one single family home, which is required to be rehabilitated. Two cottages and two apartment structures that contain nine units have been deemed irreparable and will be demolished.
Dana intends to replace the removed pads and units with 12 new units and pads.
Proposed improvements and services
Aside from the removal of asbestos and the addition of water and sewer infrastructure, Dana proposes the addition of general park maintenance, drainage, lighting, fire hydrants and tiny homes.
Under new park maintenance, new parking will be established along with parking rules and conduct. Morgenthaler said that any new lot fees will be postponed by Dana for two years after the improvements are completed. Trash and debris removal will also be supplied, with anti-littering rules enforced. This includes removing all vacant vehicles and abandoned trailers.
Dana intends to trim, remove and add trees, as well as two new parks for children in the communities. He wants to improve the overall landscaping and signage at park entrances.
The application proposes 18 new street lights and five new fire hydrants for the parks. San Juan Mobile Home Park resident Dennis Alarid previously reported only one working street light in his park.
The new owner will also allow tiny homes into the parks as long as they aren’t on wheels, saying that they would fulfill Montrose’s need for creative solutions in the town’s housing problem.
Old gas lines will also be replaced.
“These are an accident waiting to happen,” Dana said.
The parks will see road and emergency access improvements so emergency vehicles can safely enter and exit the communities.
One of the largest concerns, Dana added, are the complaints from residents. Police Chief Blaine Hall confirmed that the amount of calls made to the parks is not only a cost issue to the department, but a quality of life issue for the tenants. City Attorney Stephen Alcorn reported a record 81 calls involving one party were made at one point.
Timeline
Dana will have one year to submit civil plans for all improvements before being issued permits to the parks. Once the permit is given, the developer will then have two years to complete all proposed improvements, upon which he may begin placing new mobile home units. If improvements aren’t made within two years and an extension with the city is not requested, the permit is rendered void, said Morgenthaler of the requirements.
The developer indicated he wants to expedite the process, though.
“My plan is by November, we will have no more vacant homes in the parks,” Dana stated.
Residents and surrounding community members of the parks are “tickled pink” by the proposed solutions Dana has made. Kathie Johnson lives in Mesa Vista and called Cottonwood an “eye-sore” amidst a commercialized area.
“I’m hugely grateful for Rich [Dana] to come along and do this and to be the kind of person who wants to do the right thing for a whole lot of people,” Johnson said.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado Abbie Brewer spoke on the need for affordable housing in Montrose.
“We talk about the need every single day in this community,” Brewer said. “Homelessness is on the rise and we need more affordable housing. I've been working with the residents over at San Juan probably for the last two years around their rights as a resident, so I think that this project is a win-win-win.”
The project is currently $1.4 million above the initial budget due to rising costs in labor and materials. Project investors, as well as Dana, are open to taking a lesser return on their investment, the developer noted.
Despite the unforeseen challenges, Dana maintains that the benefit of the project remains as the focal point of his efforts.
“This is of course a business venture for me, but I feel good doing the right thing for me and for my partners. It really provides me with a double benefit to do this,” said Dana.
A comprehensive breakdown of Dana's plan for the mobile home parks can be found in the August 3, 2021 City Council meeting packet (pg. 11-53) at cityofmontrose.org
