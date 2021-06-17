The city’s planning commission met Wednesday, June 9, and approved a request for several variances and a permit for three mobile home parks in Montrose.
Rich Dana, under contract to buy the Cottonwood Mobile Home Park, San Juan Mobile Home Park and Green Acres Mobile Home Park, submitted an application for consideration of a permit in exchange for making a number of improvements to the properties.
Although the mobile home parks have existed since the 1960s, they existed before the city adopted its current regulations surrounding mobile home parks and the now-required permits, according to Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler.
Because of the lack of permits, the parks haven’t added new homes.
With the decades-long standstill of new permits and updates to the parks, some Montrose residents are concerned about how the absence of upkeep for the properties may impact surrounding neighborhoods physically and socially.
Local nurse Trisha Bush lives on Colonial Way with her husband, Michael Beck. Bush approached city council members during Tuesday night’s meeting to raise concerns about how local homeowners can help “improve the cosmetics of the two trailer parks” near the San Juan Mobile Park homes.
“Our biggest concern is we’ve attempted to reach out to the owners of these properties,” said Bush of the couple’s efforts. “We’ve been in our house for 10 years and we’re seeing the ongoing decay of those properties as well as the trees not being taken care of. If you drive in there, there’s tons of trash. It’s an unhealthy, unsanitary area.”
Bush and her husband reported “squatters” living in the abandoned homes, as well as sounds of police cars, gunshots and “women being beaten.”
“It goes into a social issue and it’s something that we’ve tried to find answers to,” said Bush. “We don’t want anyone to lose their home, we don’t want it to go away一we just want it cleaned up a little.”
The family hopes to be able to find a way to help clean up the parks for the neighborhood’s appearance, property value and safety. Bush said she is concerned that as the value of homes in Montrose increases, their home won’t stay with the market due to its placement between the two mobile home parks.
“It needs to be cleaned up, drastically,” said Beck of the neighboring park.
Bush added that the park contains a house that once caught on fire, with half of the remains of the trailer home and the ruins of the fire still remaining on the lot.
“We’re a blue-collar, middle class neighborhood that works really hard to maintain and keep our homes beautiful in the midst of the neighboring trailer parks,” Bush said.
One major reason the mobile home parks have changed and deteriorated over the years is because the parks didn’t have proper permits, which meant that new homes weren’t permitted to be brought into the parks, according to Morgenthaler.
“Dana applied for permits and had to ask for variations for requirements that these parks could never meet,” Morgenthaler explained. For example, one requirement for mobile home parks under permit is that they have to be five acres minimum, but all three parks under the application are smaller than three acres.
Because of these conflicting requirements, Dana requested a permit variation. The city has been working with Dana to provide the necessary variations to “feasibly operate their parks,” according to the assistant city manager.
“The ultimate goal is to issue a permit so they can start making improvements to the mobile home parks,” Morgenthaler said.
Dana proposed removing dilapidated homes and moving in new ones, replacing and upgrading the entire water and sewer systems, improving street lighting and fire hydrants, and ensuring all new homes be located 10 feet apart一 in compliance with fire codes.
In addition, the new owner wants to widen the roads for emergency vehicles, enforce parking regulations so cars aren’t abandoned and reconstruct existing trailers. The proposed improvements in exchange for a variated permit will allow Dana to bring in new homes and additional housing.
Morgenthaler explained that in most cases, mobile home park owners only rent out the space beneath each of the homes, which are owned by the property renters. In this case, Dana has committed to maintaining the current lot fee for two years for tenants who continuously occupy the space.
New tenants may be subject to an increased lot fee, which is yet to be determined.
The permit application is expected to go before the City Council during the July 6 regular meeting.
Any questions regarding the mobile home park permits can be directed to Ann Morgenthaler at 970-240-1427.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.