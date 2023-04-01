Three new bills target wolf reintroduction impacts

New bills from Western Slope legislators aim to address compensation for landowners impacted by wolf reintroduction and give CPW more tools to manage the species. (John and Karen Hollingsworth/USFWS)

Western Slope legislators from both parties, including three who represent Montrose and Delta counties, have teamed up to introduce a trio of new bills that aim to mitigate the impacts of wolf reintroduction.

The bills address compensation and tools for farmers and ranchers, as well as state resources for managing the wolf population.



