Three new bills target wolf reintroduction impacts

Western Slope legislators from both parties, including three who represent Montrose and Delta counties, have teamed up to introduce a trio of new bills that aim to mitigate the impacts of wolf reintroduction.
The bills address compensation and tools for farmers and ranchers, as well as state resources for managing the wolf population.
“These bills are all a direct response to appeals from our constituents on the Western Slope – specifically the 10(j) Rule and compensation bills — and are imperative to supporting our agricultural communities as we navigate ramifications of wolves,” Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, said in a press release announcing the bills.
All of the efforts are bipartisan and Western Slope Republicans Sen. Perry Will and Rep. Marc Catlin, who both represent all or some of Montrose County, as well as Rep. Matt Soper, who represents Delta County, signed on to some of the legislation.
Prop 114, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, mandates the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado west of the Continental Divide by December of this year. The activist-led initiative followed unsuccessful attempts to convince authorities to reintroduce wolves, as the Colorado Wildlife Commission rejected a proposal in 2016.
Senate Bill 23-256, sponsored by senators Will and Roberts, as well as by representatives Lukens and Soper, would ensure a 10(j) rule is in place, which would need to be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior before reintroduction begins.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “Under section 10(j), the FWS may designate a population of a listed species as experimental if it will be released into suitable natural habitat outside the species’ current range.”
This so-called 10(j) rule would allow ranchers and property owners to kill wolves to protect livestock and working animals in immediate danger, and give Colorado Parks and Wildlife more flexibility in managing the species that's currently classified as endangered.
CPW is already in the process of requesting a 10(j) allowance from the government, but the bill would mandate that reintroduction is paused until it is granted.
“This management flexibility is critical to the success of the wolf reintroduction plan,” Will said in a press release.
The senator, who had a roughly 40-year career with the entity that is now Colorado Parks and Wildlife before running for office, said he didn’t support the proposition and believes it was a product of advocates trying to get around experts by taking a complicated issue to the public.
“Ballot box biology is the absolute worst way to manage wildlife in the state of Colorado,” Will told the Montrose Daily Press.
Now that reintroduction is happening, however, the senator wants to make it “doable," especially for those who will be most affected by it.
“The people in Denver that voted for it, they’re not going to be impacted by wolves,” Will said. “It’s the West Slope.”
The majority of voters in rural counties voted against the measure to reintroduce wolves, including about 75% of voters in Montrose County. The proposition was largely supported by Front Range communities; however, Pitkin, San Miguel, San Juan and La Plata counties voted in favor.
Two more bills address compensation and resources for landowners who may be impacted by the plan: Senate Bill 23-255, sponsored by senators Roberts and Will, House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Catlin, and House Bill 23-1265, sponsored by representatives Lukens and Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and senators Will and Janice Marchman, a Democrat from Loveland.
The first creates a funding mechanism, a dedicated “wolf depredation compensation fund” within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, through which livestock owners would be compensated for losses. Prop 114 requires compensation for damages, and the bill touches on where that money will come from.
This bill would require the state treasurer to transfer $350,000 from the general fund to the dedicated fund each year and, for the fiscal year 2023-2024, reduce “by $175,000 fiscal year 2023-24 general fund appropriation to the department of natural resources for use by the division of parks and wildlife for the reintroduction and management of gray wolves,” according to a bill summary provided by the general assembly.
"By establishing a compensation fund for Coloradans who suffer livestock losses from wolves, we are doubling down on our commitment to protect our farmers, ranchers and the Western Slope way of life,” McCluskie said in the press release.
The final bill would raise funds to help farmers and ranchers implement non-lethal means to mitigate wolf conflict by creating a “Born to Be Wild” license plate that residents can purchase, with proceeds going back to that mission.
“Secure funding for conflict prevention and livestock depredation compensation is critical for success of the plan,” Will said in the press release, “and non-lethal prevention techniques and compensation to producers livestock loss is a must!”