Three wolf bills pass legislature before time runs out

Three bipartisan bills targeting wolf reintroduction impacts, championed in part by lawmakers representing Montrose and Delta counties, passed the state legislature in the final days of its session.
The bills address compensation and tools for farmers and ranchers, as well as state resources for managing the wolf population.
Prop 114, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, mandates the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado west of the Continental Divide by December of this year. The activist-led initiative followed unsuccessful attempts to convince authorities to reintroduce wolves, as the Colorado Wildlife Commission rejected aproposalin 2016.
Republican Sen. Perry Will, who represents parts of Montrose County and co-sponsored all three of the bills, said he didn’t support the proposition– but wants to make it “doable” now that it’s in effect.
“Ballot box biology is the absolute worst way to manage wildlife in the state of Colorado” Will, who had a roughly 40-year career with the entity that is now Colorado Parks and Wildlife, previously told the Montrose Daily Press.
Senate Bill 23-256, which was also sponsored by Republican Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, would ensure a 10(j) rule is in place, which would need to be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior before reintroduction begins.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “Under section 10(j), the FWS may designate a population of a listed species as experimental if it will be released into suitable natural habitat outside the species’ current range.”
This so-called 10(j) rule would allow ranchers and property owners to kill wolves to protect livestock and working animals in immediate danger, and give Colorado Parks and Wildlife more flexibility in managing the species that's currently classified as endangered.
CPW is already in the process of requesting a 10(j) allowance from the government, but the bill would mandate that reintroduction be paused until it is granted.
“This management flexibility is critical to the success of the wolf reintroduction plan,” Will said in a press release.
Two more bills address compensation and resources for landowners who may be impacted by the plan: Senate Bill 23-255, which is also sponsored by Republican Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose, and House Bill 23-1265.
The first creates a funding mechanism, a dedicated “wolf depredation compensation fund” within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, through which livestock owners would be compensated for losses. Prop 114 requires compensation for damages, and the bill clarifies where that money will come from
House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, told the Montrose Daily Press this bill and the effort to require 10(j) were among the biggest legislative accomplishments this year in terms of bills that would impact the Western Slope.
"By establishing a compensation fund for Coloradans who suffer livestock losses from wolves, we are doubling down on our commitment to protect our farmers, ranchers and the Western Slope way of life,” she previously said in a press release.
The final bill would raise funds to help farmers and ranchers implement non-lethal means to mitigate wolf conflict by creating a “Born to Be Wild” license plate that residents can purchase, with proceeds going back to that mission.
“Secure funding for conflict prevention and livestock depredation compensation is critical for success of the plan,” Will said in the press release, “and non-lethal prevention techniques and compensation to producers livestock loss is a must!”
