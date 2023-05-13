Three wolf bills pass legislature before time runs out

Three bills targeting wolf reintroduction impacts passed in the final days of the legislative session. (Jim Peaco/National Parks Service)

Three bipartisan bills targeting wolf reintroduction impacts, championed in part by lawmakers representing Montrose and Delta counties, passed the state legislature in the final days of its session.

The bills address compensation and tools for farmers and ranchers, as well as state resources for managing the wolf population.



