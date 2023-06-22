Shannon Spencer believes the right movies can be “food for the soul.” The Ndee (White Mountain Apache) and Diné (Navajo) member always dreamed of getting into the film business but was never sure how to make that dream a reality.

Laelah Jaye-Kizzia, a member of the Diné and Ashiwi (Zuni Pueblo) tribes, caught the film bug a bit later, after performing as an extra in a production made by a family friend. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?