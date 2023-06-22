Shannon Spencer believes the right movies can be “food for the soul.” The Ndee (White Mountain Apache) and Diné (Navajo) member always dreamed of getting into the film business but was never sure how to make that dream a reality.
Laelah Jaye-Kizzia, a member of the Diné and Ashiwi (Zuni Pueblo) tribes, caught the film bug a bit later, after performing as an extra in a production made by a family friend.
Israel Duran, another member of the Diné tribe, studied film in college and jumped at every opportunity he could find to tell meaningful stories.
Together, they landed on one: following a group of young members of the Southern Ute tribe as they connected with their elders and challenged their fears through climbing at the Ouray Ice Park. The film the story led to, “Culture Within the Ice,” will stream for free at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Ouray’s Fellin Park as part of the Ouray International Film Festival.
Spencer, Jaye-Kizzia and Duran met and produced the film through Native Lens, a collaboration between Rocky Mountain PBS and KSUT Tribal Radio which aims to highlight stories from Indigenous creators in the four corners region.
This winter, at a roughly week-long Native Lens event, the three creators were grouped together and given the choice of a handful of film ideas, they could direct and edit with the help of experienced mentors.
“We were hesitant to do the ice climbing at first,” said Spencer, but the trio ultimately decided to face their fears and join the group that was shuttling up to the Ouray Ice Park to capture the experience. And while they all spent time behind the camera, the filmmakers, too, got a chance to scale the ice.
Their movie tackles a topic all three creators said is a common problem for young Native American people– a lack of connection with their culture, which can lead to feelings of emptiness and other struggles. Some of them know the feeling intimately, and they all know it's faced by young people from tribes across the country.
“Growing up as an Indigenous youth, it was hard to feel that love of my culture,” said Jaye-Kizzia, who remembers being mocked for tribal clothes and traditions and seeing minimal representation of Native Americans in the media.
“It’s a struggle to find peace within yourself, you feel almost lost,” said Spencer, who uses they/them pronouns. And when people feel lost, they can turn to all sorts of things — including substance abuse and suicide. “It can be destroying,” they said.
But, Duran said, “It’s never too late.”
“This can definitely relate to any indigenous culture,” he said of the movie.
Like the filmmakers, many of the young people on the climbing trip had never ice climbed before, and had to get out of their comfort zones together.
Cassandra Atencio, who Spencer describes as a “badass elder,” leads the journey to Ouray, which is part of the Ute tribes’ ancestral land.
“Cassandra, she’s built different,” they said. “She’s got that mentality that nothing can stop us, and it was contagious.”
Each member of the film team took turns with production tasks like shooting and editing, while Native Lens mentors Brooke Swaney, Colleen Thurston and Colten Ashley guided them through the process. The whole film came together in just around a week, in what Spencer called a “grueling process.” However, the mentors made sure the team made their marks, brought everything together and remembered to eat and sleep throughout the process.
“I’m very proud of what complete strangers can do and accomplish within a few days,” Duran said.
He hopes even one young Native American will watch their film and “feel more at home in their own story,” though he wants everyone in the audience tomorrow to put themselves in the participants’ shoes.
Jaye-Kizzia thinks Indigenous or not, everyone can take something away from the film and reflect on their own connection to their community and family, or even the land if they don’t feel as close to the first two.
While “Culture Within the Ice” will screen June 23 in Ouray, Spencer said they’ve received interest from other festivals as well. And while they have gotten used to taking odd jobs over the years to build their film skills, sometimes for free, it's a new and rewarding feeling to have someone reach out willing to pay for their hard work.
All three filmmakers praised Native Lens and their mentors for bringing them together, showing them the ropes, and creating an opportunity for more Indigenous representation in media. And they’d all like to pay it forward, by telling more stories that can highlight and help people and continuing to bring young Native Americans to the forefront of the industry however they can.