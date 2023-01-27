Montrose County Planning Commissioner Dennis Murphy drew on a personal story in relaying his concerns with a proposed gravel pit expansion near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads.
He told a packed room Thursday, Jan. 26, about bicycling with two friends near Franklin Mesa. The group encountered a rancher in the middle of the road, who was dealing with a recalcitrant cow. The cyclists stepped off their bikes and assisted, no one leaving the encounter worse for wear.
But, if instead of a trio of bikers, a large gravel truck had come off the mesa and down the narrow road, Murphy was left wondering: “What would happen?”
The tale was a strong signal of the planning commission’s ultimate vote to recommend a denial for the proposed Farm Road Source Pit expansion permit. The unanimous vote brought the strongest wave of applause of an evening marked by several rounds of clapping from opponents.
The Board of County Commissioners for Montrose County will have final say on the application.
Murphy said large gravel trucks, making multiple trips a day, hammering the road and creating hazards just doesn’t fit with the county master plan. This guiding document designates the location a rural/residential area.
“I don’t think it meets the master plan. It’s that simple,” Murphy said, prior to the planning commission’s unanimous vote against recommending the pit expansion permit.
Michael Ripp applied last year for a special use permit to expand the existing Farm Road Source Pit from 10 acres to 118 (on 130 total acres), which would be mined out in 12 phases under a permit life of about 60 years. Operations would include a portable asphalt batching plant that would not run year-round.
The expansion is projected to produce about 250,000 tons of gravel in 2024, increasing by 5% a year. As the parcel is mined out, it would be reclaimed for agrarian uses, according to the application.
Nearby residents aired their concerns at a December meeting, which was continued until Thursday after the planning commission needed more time to review materials received during that public hearing.
People could continue supplying written comment until Jan. 18; another public hearing will be held when the permit application comes before the Montrose County commissioners for a final decision.
Clearing the air
Thursday was planning commissioners’ turn to ask specific questions about the application, based on the information obtained and on record. Once or twice, legal counsel had to remind commission members that they could not talk outside of the scope of that information.
Thursday’s meeting launched with more information being read into the record when Murphy, as acting chair, informed the public about two emails sent by planning commission members after the public hearing was closed in December.
These emails’ discussions should have been public and were improperly sent as an “oversight,” Murphy said.
The first email was from Lana Kinsey, who was absent Thursday, while the second was from Buck Andrews, an alternate member who was allowed to vote on the denial due to Kinsey’s absence and David Seymour having recused himself.
Kinsey emailed a laundry list of concerns: the canal road being able to handle the traffic load without compromising water delivery to irrigators topped the list. Safety and issues with road movement, a tight intersection at Jig and 58.75, the legal ramifications of an existing agreement to limit truck traffic near a resident’s property, also made Kinsey’s list.
Kinsey further said in the email that development on the east side of Franklin Mesa has been “substantial” in the past two decades.
“This area is no longer remote, rural ag land. It has been subdivided and is continued being built out. Prevailing southwest winds in the area cause an undesirable effect on the homeowner, should the gravel pit or batch asphalt plant be permitted,” she wrote.
She also sees groundwater issues in the area.
“Based on my observations and information at this time, I would be a no vote on the gravel pit,” Kinsey said.
Andrews’ email raised issues with the road and hydrology. He said he thinks the end project will be “just a hole in the ground” that will lower the ridgeline. Those issues, and the long life of the permit, led him to conclude the project was “probably not right for this location.”
A letter from Planning Commissioner Phillip Lee also was read into the record. He’d written Jill Carlson, deputy director of the land use review program for the Colorado Geological Survey, seeking information about unstable land in the area that would preclude a gravel pit.
Carlson’s response said the proposed expansion area appears to be upslope, or in the upper barrier of mapped landslides’ potentially unstable slopes.
The upshot: “Removing material from the upper area of an unstable slope would tend to increase stability,” Carlson wrote, noting she lacks expertise in the effect of extraction-led vibrations.
She said she “is not aware” of stability analysis on the existing slopes in the area. Such an analysis “would provide insight into how stable the soils of concern are,” the letter said.
Although extraction-induced vibration could cause slope failure, Carlson said there isn’t enough information for her to conclude that. She said the county has requested such information, along with data on how far pit-mining vibrations could reasonably expect to be felt.
Gravel supply
Documents in support of the permit indicated the need for gravel in the coming years and a dwindling supply.
Murphy questioned that. Based on his “off the cuff” calculations, Murphy came up with more than 300 acres that have permits for gravel pits (not all in production), most of which are within about 1.5 miles of the highway.
“You made it sound like we’re hurting for gravel and we need it. I think we’ve got probably many decades of gravel sitting out there right now,” Murphy said, drawing healthy applause.
“That’s a realistic question,” responded Zane Luttrell, manager of pit operator Rocky Mountain Aggregate & Construction. “It’s probably a big concern of the public. If you look at Grand Junction, they’re almost out of gravel.”
As he spoke, people laughed and someone called out, prompting Murphy to shush the room.
“It might not seem like a problem today, but down the road, it absolutely is. This would be forward-thinking,” Luttrell said. “We can’t mine out of our competitors’ pit. We put together a business plan that works for us so we can continue to service the county.”
He said that nearby Grand Junction struggles to find enough gravel to support its infrastructure projects. The further away gravel supply is, the greater the cost of those kinds of projects.
“It might not be a today-problem, but in the near future, it will be a problem,” Luttrell said.
Other applicant representatives told planning commissioners about the anticipated truck traffic and peak times of the year: 172 trips, by 15 small trucks, 62 medium trucks and nine large belly dumps a day. (The 172 figure comes from each of those trucks making a trip to and from the site.)
That information prompted Murphy’s story. He went on to show a map of landslide areas and said loading Maple Grove Road with heavy trucks will exact wear and tear while simultaneously affecting the people who pay for road maintenance.
Legal counsel, however, advised Murphy this was not part of the existing record, so he turned to soil issues, primarily in the Eagle Heights subdivision near the pit site.
“Almost pure Mancos shale” is under the subdivision, he said.
Mancos shale is loose and collapsible, Murphy said, sharing that when he drove out to the area, he saw cottonwoods growing out of the dry hillside. To him, that indicated subsurface water.
A report applicants submitted “identified the same thing,” Murphy said, although the report attributed the issue to irrigation water.
“My concern here is it’s bad enough (to have) Mancos shale on the flat (land), but when you get it on a hill, gravity can pull it and make it a mess. When it’s wet, it’s even worse, but if something were to vibrate it … it can be a real mess.”
The applicant isn’t required to get a permit to address that, Murphy said. “Which leaves the full burden of proof of cause and effect, if something were to happen, on the homeowners. That is a big concern to me.”
Planning Commissioner Rocky Gabriel also expressed concerns.
Gabriel said there are already several homes on Maple Grove Road and those numbers are only expected to grow. The existing water and ground issues near the site do not bode well for pit mining, he said.
The roads don’t lend themselves to the type of gravel truck traffic required, either, Gabriel said, spotlighting the intersection of Jig Road, which is already a tight corner smaller trucks have trouble negotiating.
“I have issues with the amount of truck traffic on frontage roads. I have issues with the water and the landscape out there. Putting that many trucks a day on that road in that community is going to be a burden,” Gabriel said, also noting the permit would allow operations for 60 years. “Those are my concerns based on what I’ve read.”
The applicant’s team took a brief break to confer, as he had the option of requesting a continuance in order to respond to information raised. The backers opted to proceed.
Alternate member Cliff Dodge, who was also a voting member Thursday night, then moved to recommend a denial, which unanimously carried.
The date on which Montrose County commissioners will take up the permit application was not immediately known.
Thursday’s denial was the second time in recent months that the planning commission recommended against a controversial land use request. In December, the BOCC accepted a denial recommendation when it rejected a rezone request that would have changed 3 acres on U.S. 550 from general agricultural to commercial.