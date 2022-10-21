Timber mill rezoned to reflect industrial uses

Montrose Forest Products secured a rezone of its mill property, which had been operating since at least the 1980s on land zoned for agricultural uses.
The timber mill sought the rezone after applying for building permits for its upgrades; planning staff suggested that it apply to be rezoned from ag to industry.
“For lack of a better term, we’d been grandfathered in. As we’ve done upgrades, the county has asked us to switch to general industrial. That’s why we made the move,” Mike Kusar, general manager, said Thursday.
Montrose County commissioners approved the rezone during their Wednesday meeting.
“It’s been used for industrial for a long time,” Montrose County Planning Director Tallmadge Richmond said Wednesday.
“Staff recommended that the applicant apply for the rezone. It being a legal, nonconforming use currently, they’re not able to expand as they would please, however, with a rezone to industrial, we would have standards that would allow for them to say, build a boiler room.”
The rezone is of 40 acres that is already in use for sawmill operations on 6530 Road. Although neighbors were notified, no one stepped forward with any objections after the situation was explained, Richmond said.
Because the mill was already a legal, nonconforming use, the rezone does not constitute “spot zoning,” he also said.
“This is atypical because it’s not surrounded by industrial uses, however, it’s a legal, nonconforming use. There’s really no other properties we can compare it to,” said Richmond.
Richmond’s report cited the Montrose County Planing Commission’s recommendation for the rezone. The report outlined the planning commission’s finding, stating that although the proposal is not in conformance with with land use plan, it is in conformance with the intent of the county’s master plan, which the mill predates.
“ … staff does not understand the intent of the master plan to be to remove established and thriving local businesses from their location. The facility is currently a legal, nonconforming use that would be brought into conformance with an approval to the proposed rezone,” the report reads.
Any facility expansion would have to meet development standards and requirements in the county’s zoning regulations.
“The community benefits from the existing business. Granting the proposed amendment would allow the business to expand as needed. The facility has historically created and retained jobs for Montrose County. The rezone would allow for expansion and future creation of more jobs and thus have a positive impact on the economy of the area,” the report further says.
County commissioners on Wednesday had no questions before they unanimously approved the rezone.
Commissioner Roger Rash thanked Montrose Forest Products for coming forward to get the change done. “And I want to appreciate them for the jobs that they create in this community and all of the hard work they do out there,” he said.
Montrose Forest Products doesn’t currently have specific expansion plans, Kusar said, but there are some upgrades coming online. The company just built a new kiln and is installing a new boiler and generator.
A new molding operation is well in the works, with a manager coming on board next month as MFP hires staff for the ops. The mill will create tongue-and-groove products out of ponderosa pine.
“It will be something different from what we’ve done in the past,” Kusar said.
“We’re happy to be rezoned and under the designation that we should be,” he added.
