Timber mill rezoned to reflect industrial uses

Montrose Forest Products was officially rezoned on Oct. 19 to industrial uses. The sawmill was formerly a legal, nonconforming use in an area zoned as agricultural. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Montrose Forest Products secured a rezone of its mill property, which had been operating since at least the 1980s on land zoned for agricultural uses.

The timber mill sought the rezone after applying for building permits for its upgrades; planning staff suggested that it apply to be rezoned from ag to industry.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

