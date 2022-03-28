Despite a grand jury indictment earlier this month that made national headlines, Tina Peters claims she’s done nothing wrong and is running for Colorado Secretary of State.
At a standing-room-only event on Sunday, hosted at the Montrose County Republican headquarters on Main Street, the embattled clerk and recorder from Mesa County defended herself against allegations of tampering with election equipment and related criminal charges.
“They have nothing on me,” Peters said about her prospects in court. “They’re manufacturing stuff to get people to step away from me — it’s a political ploy to get people to distance themselves from me. The truth will set you free.”
Peters also promoted her bid for the Republican SOS nomination, where Peters faces two other Republicans in the race.
State Rep. Ron Hanks of Canon City, one of seven Republicans vying to replace incumbent Micheal Bennett in the U.S. Senate, also addressed the crowd that cheered after Hanks said he thought former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
“Ron and I call each other, or those like you, Constitutional conservatives: we’ve got to preserve this country,” Peters said in response to a comment from the audience about divides within the GOP between “conservatives” and “those other people.”
Organizers were also circulating petitions to recall incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Gov. Jared Polis.
Tina Peters was first elected as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder in 2018. She has questioned the reliability of electronic vote-counting equipment and the validity of the 2020 presidential election results.
Despite claims that the election was “rigged,” President Joe Biden won the election: there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and dozens of Trump’s legal challenges failed in court.
The grand jury indictment of felony and misdemeanor charges stemmed from a breach of the Mesa County election system in May 2021, when photos of passwords and sensitive equipment were taken and later leaked on a right-wing website. Voting records were also copied on a hard drive, which Peters defended on Sunday.
The secretary of state and district attorney’s office in Mesa County both opened criminal investigations in August — After the investigations were opened, the Secretary of State filed a lawsuit banning Peters from overseeing the November 2021 election: the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear Peters’ appeal.
On January 13, prosecutors sent the charges to a Mesa County grand jury to review. Nearly two months later on March 9, Peters was charged with 10 felonies and misdemeanors in connection with the breach. She turned herself in and was released on bond the next day, which was lowered from $500,000 to $25,000.
Colorado Republican Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown released a statement on March 9 calling for Peters to suspend her campaign.
Since released on bond, Peters has been traveling around the state. She will be speaking at a rally at the state capitol on April 5 along with Hanks and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindel.
Barbara Hulet, the coordinator of the event, said she wanted to give Montrose County Republican voters the chance to hear from the two candidates prior to the state Republican assembly on April 9 in Colorado Springs.
“I have been involved for 10 years fighting against the establishment,” Huelet said, which exists in both the Republican and Democratic parties, she clarified.
Joe Stucky, another person attending the event, said that Peters needs to get the word out if she wants to be a serious candidate, which he believes that she is.
“I think she’s been unfairly dealt with by the media and the organized politics of Mesa County,” Stucky added.
Mesa County commissioners moved to remove Peters as the designated official for future elections in January because she did not agree with terms set forth in an election order from the Secretary of State’s office.
Jennifer Gregg had already known about Ron Hanks before the event, but she also wanted to hear directly from Tina Peters about her story because of misinformation Gregg had heard about her.
Gregg expressed concern about the apparent lack of cybersecurity expertise with election management and voiced doubts about the results of the school board election in November, when three candidates running as a conservative slate lost. (One of the former candidates, Cortney Loyd, attended the Sunday event.)
“We have a conservative town,” Gregg said, so she questioned why a group of people running on a conservative platform did not win the election.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.