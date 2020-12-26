As he departs Congress after serving five terms, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton urged the 3rd District and the nation to continue focusing on COVID-19 and making sure businesses can reopen.
“Getting the economy back open and our people back to work is going to be critically important. We need to be taking very seriously the amount of death we have incurred during this time as well,” the Cortez Republican said, while reflecting on his decade in Congress.
COVID-19 has killed more than 300,000 Americans and slowed the economy, driving up unemployment and business closures. Tipton said he has been in regular contact with small businesses that could not be open at the start of the pandemic declaration and its restrictions, and so, could not generate revenue.
“We are maybe in one of the more interesting times, in terms of everything going on. We’re the best country on the face of the earth. Never bet against the United States,” Tipton said.
Tipton also weighed in on the 2020 presidential election, which Joseph Biden won, but which President Donald J. Trump had not as of last report conceded. The president has advanced complaints of fraud, which federal courts have repeatedly rejected.
“I think the president has every right to follow every legal recourse,” Tipton said, when asked if he thought Trump should concede. “We’ve now had the vote of the Electoral College, which is effectively the end.”
Tipton said that some states that implemented mail-in ballots for the first time experienced issues and there were errors in the election, despite officials’ best efforts in extraordinary circumstances.
“We need to make sure elections are safe and each of our votes do count,” Tipton said.
Tipton acknowledged Biden’s election. “The Electoral College said he is (president-elect). He will be sworn in as president of the United States. Was it my choice? I would have preferred President Trump be reelected, but this is how our system works,” he said, adding the Electoral College’s affirmation of 306 electoral votes for Biden, “pretty much forecloses” challenges going forward.
Tipton served in the Colorado House before being elected to Congress in 2010, unseating the Democratic incumbent. In June, his primary challenger, businesswoman Lauren Boebert, defeated Tipton, bringing his time in the U.S. House to an end. Boebert, now representative-elect, went on to defeat Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Bush in the General Election.
“It was an incredible honor to be able to represent our district for 10 years, just to have the opportunity to be able to give a voice to our district,” Tipton said, adding that he also valued being able to educate other members of Congress about issues important to the 3rd District — and to receive the same information from other representatives in return.
“You always have some of that unfinished work you’d have loved to push forward,” Tipton said, but the party in power decides what legislation proceeds.
His Water Rights Protection Act, which would uphold federal deference to state water law and prevent federal taking of privately held water rights, could not garner a Democratic supporter, even though previous attempts to pass it brought bipartisan support. The bill could not even get a committee vote in Natural Resources, he said.
“It’s just got to be the recognition that we do work in each of the individual districts. We know the overarching national issues; we have differences, and fair enough, but there certainly ought to be a mechanism to reach out to leadership,” Tipton said.
Although the GOP is the House minority party now, in the past during Tipton’s tenure, Republicans had the majority, while the Democrats held the Senate majority. Bills the House would advance stalled in the Senate, which is now under Republican control — and bills sent by the Democratic House now stall.
“It happens on both sides. You do have legislation that is regional, or district-specific for a state that is important. I’ve advocated with our Democratic colleagues in Colorado to be able to help the bill be voted on on the floor,” Tipton said.
“This is important to the people who live and work in our state. That is something both parties can certainly do when they control the agenda on the floor. We can have broader disagreement on national issues that we focus on, but on the issues that impact us at home, we’ve got to be able to work together to get some of that legislation to be able to move.”
Tipton looked back on successful bills he believes benefited the 3rd District.
The Small Hydropower and Jobs Act eliminated duplicative environmental analyses on existing pipes, ditches and canals that have already undergone National Environmental Policy Act review. The 2014 law promptly benefited the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, which was able to proceed with a hydroelectric project at Shavano Falls.
“I was always proud to be able to point out that first example of that legislation being used was at Shavano Falls in Montrose,” said Tipton.
Tipton also successfully carried legislation for the Blue Stars Mothers and a bill that made accessing banking technology easier, as well as legislation for the Hermosa Creek watershed, which further protected about 108,000 acres in the San Juan National Forest, along with multiple uses of the land.
“Those were kind of the big highlights. We are pleased that in the previous Congress, I got ranked as the eighth most effective member of Congress, in terms of legislation I was able to get through and signed into law,” Tipton said.
Not all of his bills were “earth-shaking,” or of the sort to land on the nightly national news, he said — but in his estimation, they were good for the state and the West.
“Every member would like to see their bills be the ones brought to the floor and voted on, then be able to rely on the Senate to act and get a presidential signature. That was a challenge for us, for every congressional office,” Tipton said.
Bringing forward legislation to benefit the district was one of the more satisfying things about his job, he said, adding that he enjoyed visiting the many communities in the vast 3rd District, that encompasses a swath of territory between Dove Creek and Pueblo.
“We’ve certainly got different views and whatnot, depending on the different communities, but they are great places to be able to get information and to visit, to see and listen to the issues that were important. That was probably one of the more satisfying (work) and blessings,” Tipton said.
Tipton has not decided what comes next, although he is looking forward to a less hectic schedule that will let him spend more time with family. Even if the future does not hold a further foray into politics, Tipton said he remains invested as a citizen.
“Our process doesn’t work unless you participate. That can be voting, participating in our county assemblies, supporting candidates. Our republic only works if we participate and at least be able to express your opinion,” he said.
“This has been an incredible honor to be able to represent my idea of the best district in the country, a great collection of communities and people who live there,” Tipton also said.
“I look forward to continuing to travel throughout our district and to see people with whom I’ve become friends over the years.
“I’m very grateful for that opportunity.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
