Three area residents have been nominated to U.S. military service academies, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, announced.
Cole Simmons of Montrose, Dayton Sofka of Olathe and Jack Jones of Delta were nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Simmons and Jones received nominations to multiple service academies. Additionally, Tipton nominated 19 other Coloradans from the 3rd Congressional District, selecting them for meeting or exceeding the respective academies’ rigorous requirements.
“Colorado has a long history of its bravest citizens volunteering to serve in the U.S. Military, and it is my great honor to select the best and brightest students across our district to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies,” Tipton said in a provided statement.
“Each and every one of these students have unequivocally demonstrated their unique qualifications to serve as future military leaders. I could not be more proud of their accomplishments and wish them all the very best as they answer the call to serve our nation.”
