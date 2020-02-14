Tipton’s GOP challenger comes to town

“A battle for the heart and soul” of America has been underway as more and more politicians have tried to take away citizens’ rights, property and freedom, said Lauren Boebert, a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District.
Boebert, who’s hoping to unseat incumbent Scott Tipton (R-Cortez), said she believes she can give a more conservative view to better help Coloradans.
“We understand that our personal freedoms are under assault. … We’ve got to keep these things; it’s that simple,” Boebert said Wednesday at The Lark and Sparrow.
Boebert, a Rifle businesswoman, is a first-time candidate. She said she’s not “a scholar conservative.”
“I’m not a polished politician,” she said. “I am a conservative because my life experiences have proven this is the best way to live.”
Her restaurant, Shooters Grill, gained national attention after the wait staff started to openly carry firearms while at work. Boebert, who had a firearm holstered on her right thigh at Wednesday’s event, said her eatery was named “America’s safest restaurant.”
“Through Shooters Grill, an advocacy for the Second Amendment was certainly born,” she said.
The congressional hopeful received the national spotlight after attending a Beto O’Rourke rally in Colorado Springs previously, when she told the then-U.S. presidential candidate: “Hell, no. You’re not taking our guns.”
Last September, O’Rourke responded to a debate question concerning his statements about firearms. According to the fact-checking site PolitiFact, debate co-host David Muir brought up other candidates’ suggestions for voluntary gun buy-backs, and reminded O’Rourke that he had said “Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell them to the government, all of them.” Muir then asked in O’Rourke was proposing taking away guns.
O’Rourke’s response was: "I am, if it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield. ...When we see that being used against children, and in Odessa, I met the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15, and that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour because so many other people were shot by that AR-15 in Odessa and Midland (Texas), there weren't enough ambulances to get to them in time, hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."
O’Rourke also made other statements about firearms that were more moderate, but PolitiFact rated as “false” his claim that he was “not talking about confiscating anyone’s guns.”
Boebert said the reason she confronted O’Rourke is also why she wanted to run for the congressional seat: “To hold our elected officials accountable.”
Previously, Boebert spent seven years counseling women at the Garfield County jail, bringing a message of “faith and hope.”
“It wasn’t a wishy-washy hope but a favorable, confident expectation that they have the ability within themselves to make something of themselves,” she said. “When they got out, they could put their hand to something and become successful.”
Boebert said she looks back at the Constitution and sees where America’s foundation lies, adding it’s where “an advocacy for freedom was born.”
“I’m passionate about our Constitution,” the candidate said. “I’m passionate about the values of America was founded on.”
Tipton also has Democratic challengers for his seat. Running for their party’s nomination are: Diane Mitsch Bush, James Iancino and Root Routledge.
