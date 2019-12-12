Chimney Top Acres, a new bed and breakfast in the area, is hosting an open house on Sunday with appetizers, door prizes, coupons for future stays and more from 2-4 p.m.. This event will be free to the public, and all are encouraged to bring their cameras, as photo opportunities abound. They are set in the heart of Log Hill Mesa, with outstanding views of the San Juan and Cimarron mountains. They have 105 acres, with a 1.5 mile hiking trail, and mountain bike trails on the property.
A schoolhouse from the 1800’s has been relocated to the property and they are working on restoring it. The school house is known as the Pinon Grove schoolhouse, an original one room schoolhouse on Log Hill. They are researching the history of the building, and would love if anyone had any information or stories about the building to let them know.
Nikki Huskey, who owns the property along with her husband Michael said “I love people and decorating, and a place like this has always been our dream. We looked long and hard before moving here from Arkansas, and the views here, and the peace, are what set us on this location.”
“We just opened, and it hasn’t been a year yet, but we love the guests we’ve had. They’ve been travelers passing through, to couples from Germany, and India. Their stays have been from just one day to a full week, and it has all been wonderful.”
They offer a Southern Country breakfast for each overnight stay, with eggs, hash browns, maple bacon, pancakes and more. Nikki Huskey does the cooking and has also been organizing several murder mystery nights, with dinner and a mystery. Huskey said “ We can fine tune the mysteries, so if it is a group of ladies, or a family with kids, we can tune the mystery in to fit the group of people. They have been quite fun.”
Also on site, they have Nestor and Dolly, miniature donkeys, and the miniature goat, Goatniss. They will be dolled up for visits this Sunday, and also for photo opportunities. There will be decorations and chairs set up at the beautiful old barn, so if you wanted to take your own Christmas photos, you can.
Chimney Top Acres is located at 7024 CR 1, Log Hill Mesa, just 6.75 miles up CR 1 on the left, from Colona. They can also be reached at 970-456-7240, or visit their website at www.chimneytopacres.com, to find out more about their upcoming murder mysteries, or to schedule a stay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.