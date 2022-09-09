Toasty weather falls into growing pattern for September

Competitors and the public cool off on the Uncompahgre River last month during Func Fest. The heatwave the first days of September brought to the area has more people seeking out ways to cool down. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The broiling heat is hard not to notice and, no — you aren’t imagining it. The month has been pretty warm, with the week’s high, so far, hitting 96 degrees in Montrose.

“We did have really strong, high pressure kind of center over our area and Utah,” said Kris Sanders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, on Thursday. “Under that, we had really warm, dry conditions. It led to this record heat.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

