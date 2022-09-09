Toasty weather falls into growing pattern for September

Competitors and the public cool off on the Uncompahgre River last month during Func Fest. The heatwave the first days of September brought to the area has more people seeking out ways to cool down. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The broiling heat is hard not to notice and, no — you aren’t imagining it. The month has been pretty warm, with the week’s high, so far, hitting 96 degrees in Montrose.
“We did have really strong, high pressure kind of center over our area and Utah,” said Kris Sanders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, on Thursday. “Under that, we had really warm, dry conditions. It led to this record heat.”
The mercury soared to 96 on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Temperatures reached 95 degrees the day before as well as the day after and, over the weekend, hit the low 90s, with 94 on Sunday and 92 Saturday. The typical high for Montrose at this time of year is between 83 and 84 degrees, Sanders said.
The short-term weather understandably catches people’s attention, but underlying climate trends point to warmer Septembers and autumns overall.
“September has now become an extension of summer in the last several years. We’ve had pretty intense. The level of heat that’s been happening — for June or July, it wouldn’t be that unusual, but it’s pretty intense for September,” said state climatologist Russ Schumacher, of the Colorado Climate Center at CSU.
“This year, in a lot of places, it has even exceeded some of those heat waves we’ve had in the last few years.”
Schumacher said that some recorded temperatures this week even beat the records set in 2020. Grand Junction recorded two days at 100 degrees just this week. Before that, there had only been two 100-degree days recorded for this time of year overall, Schumacher said.
“There’s a couple of things going on. One is we’re warming globally and Colorado, especially Western Colorado and the Southwestern U.S., is a place that has warmed a lot. That is part of the story,” he said.
“And we’re also in another year of La Niña conditions, which in the fall especially, tend to be warm and dry. What we’ve seen is September is one of the months, and fall is one of the seasons, that’s been warming a lot in the last few decades.”
Climatologists have high confidence the overall warming trend will continue.
“Whether that manifests in these September heatwaves every year, I think is not entirely clear, but we’ve sort of seen hot summer after hot summer and now another warm start to fall this year,” Schumacher said.
“The outlook points to fall being warm on the whole. It’s hard to say whether every year is going to bring something like this, but this time of year seems to have had a change, where the really hot conditions that might be there through mid to late August are now continuing well into September.”
Although there are some historical precedents for late-summer and early-fall heatwaves, there have been consecutive ones over the last four years.
“Now we’ve had four of them in a row. That’s something different than what’s expected historically,” Schumacher said.
Earlier in the summer, monsoonal rains fell in much of the state, some days bringing Montrose a good soaking. However, when soils are dry, there is a “bad feedback cycle,” Schumacher said.
Drier soil means warmer air. That is because the sun’s energy, when it otherwise might go toward evaporating water from precip, instead heats the air — and that is a reason why the warming trend gets amplified in drier areas of the interior of the Intermountain West, he explained.
In the short-term, there is some good news: the weather is expected to cool a little over the weekend, more on the eastern side of the Continental Divide, but Montrose could see some relief.
Sanders said Montrose should be sitting close to normal or slightly below and although the temperature drop is unlikely to bring the area much precipitation, there could be scattered showers at higher elevations.
“(It’s) a good relief, I think, to what we just went through,” he said.
The cool down will help, although the overall outlook for fall in Colorado is warm and dry, again, largely because of La Niña, Schumacher said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
