TOP MOMENTS 2020: Capturing the changes that make 2020 a year to remember

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press will recap the top photos of 2020. The photos will run this week, concluding New Year’s Day.

COVID-19 testing

Stephen, a medical laboratory technology student at Colorado Mesa University, draws blood out of a man’s hand Tuesday, June 17 during the antibody tests at the Montrose County Event Center in Montrose. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Fox Meadows scene

Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson, center, discusses scene response with investigators, officers and deputies at Fox Meadows subdivision Wednesday, July 1. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn Harvest

A worker moves crates of corn down a metal roller on a mule train during a corn harvest west of Olathe on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
U.S. 50 crash

A Friday crash that briefly closed U.S. 50 in Delta County occurred when the driver of a Nissan failed to yield right of way at the stop sign on G50 Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The crash occurred Aug. 7. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

