Women's march

The Montrose League of Women Voters and others march on South Townsend in honor of the 19th Amendment's centennial and Women's Equality Day, Wednesday, Aug. 26. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
COVID line at school

Students stand socially distanced and don face coverings as they go through a COVID-19 screening on the first day of school on Aug. 27. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Yoga House ribbon cutting

Chanel Brooks, and her husband Adam Steenburgh, left, pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the couple’s acquisition of Yoga House on 207 E. Main St. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Theater performance

Kate, John and Nate Kissingford perform live at Centennial Plaza in Montrose on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
West Main Bridge Mural painting

Heather Bischoff brushes the face of a kayaker along with highlights and shadows for the details. The mural will be unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 17. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
US Capitol Christmas Tree

Parry Brandt uses a STIHL chainsaw to cut through the tree trunk being harvested for the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 5. Brandt is a third-generation logger and has logged for over 30 years. He was formerly part owner of Delta Timber Company. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

