TOP MOMENTS 2020: Capturing the changes that make 2020 a year to remember

Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press will recap the top photos of 2020. The photos will run this week, concluding New Year’s Day.

Montrose boys basketball victory

The Montrose boys basketball team celebrates Tuesday, Feb. 18 after beating Fruita Monument at home during Senior Night. (Andrew Kiser/ Montrose Daily Press)
Telluride Express suit

Telluride Express, a Montrose-based shuttle service, has been sued for alleged age discrimination. The business recently sued the former owner over the complaint. This story was originally reported on April 1. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
MHS graduation

Auryn Deter becomes emotional as she waves at her grandma during the Montrose High School drive-thru graduation on Sunday, May 17. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Freshies

Samantha Wynne and David Coker look over the nursery stock at Freshies. The property had its soft opening a month ago. The grand opening is this weekend. This story ran on June 4. (Michael Cox/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

