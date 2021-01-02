Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press will recap the top stories of 2020. The stories will run this week, concluding New Year’s Day.
2020 was a year of upheaval in Montrose, the state, the nation and the world.
The ongoing COVID-19 spread had, as of Dec. 21, killed 27 Montrose County residents; more than 300,000 Americans overall and 1.81 million worldwide.
COVID-19’s EFFECTS ON MONTROSE
In late 2019, Montrose County was more concerned with the annual flu than with a new strain of the coronavirus that had cropped up elsewhere in the world. That quickly changed in the first few months of 2020 as the virus spread throughout the United States, its death toll easily eclipsing the annual flu fatality rate, with vaccines only coming online in the beginning weeks of December.
Montrose Memorial Hospital/health
• Montrose Memorial Hospital is on the front lines of fighting the pandemic, along with the health care and long-term care communities.
The hospital had to suspend its elective surgeries for a time to keep resources available for potential “surge” in COVID-19 patients, as well as temporarily close several outpatient facilities; this was a heavy hit to the hospital’s already slim bottom line. Montrose Memorial also implemented pay cuts; put visitor restrictions in place and created a COVID unit that can be opened as patient load demands. The hospital remains at the ready for accepting more patients as COVID taxes other hospitals’ ability to admit other patients.
The hospital further operated as a drive-through testing site, which shifted to the Montrose County Event Center through the end of 2020; the hospital and other facilities will take over public testing at the start of the year.
• Multiple clinical sites also shifted more toward tele-health options, as pandemic restrictions and safety concerns limited in-person office visits.
• Assisted living and skilled nursing facilities had to restrict patient visitation and staff at those facilities, who exposed themselves to risk every day, did their best to lift morale. The facilities are home to people more vulnerable than others to the virus and recorded several deaths and outbreaks.
Local governments/judicial system
• Montrose County Public Health and its partners, including the City of Montrose, took the lead in emergency response, establishing a call center, a website for regular updates, test-coordination efforts and more. In addition to its infectious disease staff specialists, the county added, by a $20,000 a month contract, Dr. Joe Adragna as a temporary pandemic specialist.
• County commissioners and city leaders looked to state guidelines in establishing restrictions to slow the spread of the virus; in time, the state developed a dial framework. Based on its two-week percentage of positive cases, Montrose County was as of Dec. 21 at level “orange,” or high risk, on the dial.
• Early during the pandemic restrictions, several locals took to the streets to protest what they condemned as violation of their rights.
The state’s ongoing mask mandate remained a point of contention in Montrose and elsewhere, with opponents also tending to view it as an impermissible restriction on individual liberty and proponents agreeing that mask-wearing helps stop them from potentially spreading the virus to others. The mask mandate fell hard on local businesses, who when they enforced it, risked losing customers and when they did not, risked the virus reaching a level where almost all businesses would have to close to in-person services.
Local, state and public health experts stress that it is vital to wear a face covering in public places, as well as to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
• The county and city also used their CARES Act funding allocations to help businesses and business support organizations, in the form of grants or loans.
• Montrose Regional Airport’s traffic, which had been growing year after year before the pandemic, plunged as there were more travel restrictions and fewer people making trips. The airport was able to secure about $2 million in federal funds to maintain operations and also notched successes despite the pandemic, including the addition of Southwest and JetBlue airlines.
• Vaccine shipments from Moderna began to arrive for frontline workers at the end of December; Montrose County, following state guidance, is using a phased priority system to distribute the vaccine.
• Law enforcement agencies had to take extra steps to protect officers and staff members whose jobs preclude them from working from home. Throughout the pandemic, agencies put in place restrictions on their publicly accessible areas and engaged in surveillance testing of employees.
They also reduced the number of non-violent misdemeanor arrests, instead issuing court summonses to those defendants, in order to keep the jail population down and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading there.
• Courts in Montrose and throughout the 7th Judicial District had to close to in-person business, including trials and access to court records. Trials were pushed forward indefinitely at first, then were allowed to resume this summer, only to again be suspended as another wave of the virus struck the state. The situation is expected to create a significant backlog when trials and other hearings are allowed to resume — and the delays affect people’s constitutional rights.
As did public bodies, though, the courts began using technology like Zoom to conduct virtual hearings and meetings when possible.
Business
The pandemic severely curtailed much retail business and brought some to an end; restrictions also affected local houses of worship with respect to gathering sizes.
• Russell Stover Chocolates, part of the Montrose business fabric for more than four decades, announced it would close here and shift production to Texas and Kansas. Although closure was originally slated for 2021, the Russell Stover wrapped up in August because of the effects of the pandemic, taking with it more than 300 jobs in Montrose and Delta communities.
Events
2020 looked very different on the entertainment landscape, as longtime staples — from movies, to theater and fundraisers — dropped from the calendar due to the pandemic and restrictions on gathering sizes. (Some events have resumed in limited capacity, including theater productions and movie showings.)
The Montrose County Event Center was also affected; it had to cancel what planners had hoped would be a signature event in April, and other bookings had to be canceled.
The Montrose County Fair was radically different this year, with many customary events — including the annual rodeo and parade — canceled and the show rings limited to a few people only.
The cancelation of fundraisers hit Montrose nonprofits hard, although many got creative and developed virtual fundraisers, or meal-delivery fundraisers, instead of the traditional dine-at-a-site fundraisers.
COVID-19 also affected community favorites like the Montrose Community Dinners’ Thanksgiving meal. For the first time in more than two decades, the meal was pick-up or delivery-only, but volunteers still fed nearly 2,000 people.
A similar event, the Montrose Community Christmas Dinner put forth by a different set of volunteers, was unable to take place this year because of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and what restrictions might come into play.
Generosity
Not everything associated with the pandemic was bad news. The Montrose community — individuals and businesses alike — worked hard to help others.
Among many acts of kindness too numerous to name, companies donated personal protective equipment or even began manufacturing it; individuals and nonprofits stepped up to provide assistance, and the city and Montrose County School District continued to supply students with school lunches, even when in-person learning was canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.