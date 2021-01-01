Staff Report Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press recaps the top stories of 2020. A raging virus and wildfires were a part of 2020, but calls for social justice were at the forefront, too. 2020 brought a groundswell of protests related to racial justice after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis; marches for racial justice and police reform also reached Montrose, where a local Black Lives Matter chapter formed and led peaceful marches. The May death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis prompted the arrest of three officers there, who were charged with murder, and spilled over into the streets all across the nation and around the world. People marched for racial justice and against excessive force by police. Some of the protests elsewhere were marked by violence and extreme unrest, and some protesters advocated taking certain types of duties, such as mental health crises, off the hands of police and redirecting that funding — a strategy controversially called “defund the police.” In Montrose, people began meeting in small groups at Demoret Park to protest the unjustified killing of Black people at the hands of police agencies. It marked the start of local protests, scattered across the summer months, by advocates for the Black Lives Matter Movement and proponents against the growing unrest and sentiment towards police officers. A local chapter of Black Lives Matter formed, and held a Walk of Solidarity in June that brought an estimated 400 people. The event included a moment of silence and a slew of speeches that addressed recent national events. Black Lives Matter members here also celebrated Juneteenth by handing out food bags in the community. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — that they had been freed. Other rallies were held, among them, a “Back the Blue” rally by those offering general support for police. A group of 60 gathered at Demoret Park, frustrated with recent police reform passed by the state. A few participants, aware of treatment towards officers in larger cities, aimed to debunk “defund the police” claims, arguing officers can often act as citizens’ first line of defense. A march the week prior on South Townsend echoed similar concerns, particularly with Senate Bill 217, a reform package on policing in Colorado. All rallies here were peaceful, with organizers having communicated in advance with law enforcement agencies. At least one of them saw Black Lives Matter and police supporters meet up on the street and hold civil conversations. Law enforcement agency heads reported that those involved in the rallies had conducted themselves peacefully and respectfully and Black Lives Matter leaders also had praise for the local police. At the state level, a bill was passed into law that changed the legal standards under which police can use deadly force. Among other provisions, the new law mandated body-worn cameras and beefed up reporting requirements for when force is used. The new law also allows officers to be sued as individuals and formally barred chokeholds.
Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press recaps the top stories of 2020.
A raging virus and wildfires were a part of 2020, but calls for social justice were at the forefront, too.
2020 brought a groundswell of protests related to racial justice after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis; marches for racial justice and police reform also reached Montrose, where a local Black Lives Matter chapter formed and led peaceful marches.
The May death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis prompted the arrest of three officers there, who were charged with murder, and spilled over into the streets all across the nation and around the world.
People marched for racial justice and against excessive force by police. Some of the protests elsewhere were marked by violence and extreme unrest, and some protesters advocated taking certain types of duties, such as mental health crises, off the hands of police and redirecting that funding — a strategy controversially called “defund the police.”
In Montrose, people began meeting in small groups at Demoret Park to protest the unjustified killing of Black people at the hands of police agencies. It marked the start of local protests, scattered across the summer months, by advocates for the Black Lives Matter Movement and proponents against the growing unrest and sentiment towards police officers.
A local chapter of Black Lives Matter formed, and held a Walk of Solidarity in June that brought an estimated 400 people. The event included a moment of silence and a slew of speeches that addressed recent national events.
Black Lives Matter members here also celebrated Juneteenth by handing out food bags in the community. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — that they had been freed.
Other rallies were held, among them, a “Back the Blue” rally by those offering general support for police. A group of 60 gathered at Demoret Park, frustrated with recent police reform passed by the state.
A few participants, aware of treatment towards officers in larger cities, aimed to debunk “defund the police” claims, arguing officers can often act as citizens’ first line of defense.
A march the week prior on South Townsend echoed similar concerns, particularly with Senate Bill 217, a reform package on policing in Colorado.
All rallies here were peaceful, with organizers having communicated in advance with law enforcement agencies. At least one of them saw Black Lives Matter and police supporters meet up on the street and hold civil conversations.
Law enforcement agency heads reported that those involved in the rallies had conducted themselves peacefully and respectfully and Black Lives Matter leaders also had praise for the local police.
At the state level, a bill was passed into law that changed the legal standards under which police can use deadly force. Among other provisions, the new law mandated body-worn cameras and beefed up reporting requirements for when force is used. The new law also allows officers to be sued as individuals and formally barred chokeholds.
