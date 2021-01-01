Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press recaps the top stories of 2020.
In 2020, a long-developing story came to a head when former funeral home director Megan Hess was indicted and arrested.
The indictment accused Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, of six counts of mail fraud involving 38 decedents and three counts of shipping diseased body parts in violation of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s requirements for hazardous materials.
The indictments came after a two-year FBI investigation, during which family members of the deceased waited.
Loved ones had long accused Hess of selling the body parts of their loved ones and using other materials to make mock cremains. Hess is also accused of sending body parts that were diseased and altering lab reports to show they weren’t.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn told the Montrose Daily Press that Hess’ scheme netted her mother and her hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The coronavirus adds to bizarre story
After Hess and her mother were arrested on March 17, federal officers and at least two Western Slope officers were forced to self-quarantine because she might have had the virus at the time.
U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher, in his order, had Hess take a COVID-19 test.
As of last report, Hess was scheduled to face a federal jury April 12, 2021.
