Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press will recap the top stories of 2020. The stories will run this week, concluding New Year’s Day.
A dispute between former mayor Dave Bowman and owner of Divot’s restaurant Janece Culver captured the attention of Montrose in 2020.
The dispute stemmed back to the 2019 Montrose Summer Music Series, which Bowman organizes each year. Culver felt she was intimidated into splitting revenue from beer sales at the MSMS with the series itself.
It later became evident that the relationship wasn’t legal. In Colorado, a liquor license holder can’t split sales from alcohol with an entity that doesn’t hold the liquor license.
Culver later hired an attorney because she was uncomfortable with the situation, while Bowman maintained Culver was more at fault for her part in the dispute, since she was the liquor license holder.
The Liquor Enforcement Division didn’t fine either party, simply asking them to discontinue the agreement.
In September, the Colorado Ethics Commission began looking into a complaint filed by Culver against Bowman for possible ethical violations while Bowman was mayor.
The commission deemed the complaint as “non-frivolous,” meaning there may be merit to claims of ethics violations. If Bowman were found guilty, he could face a fine.
As of today, a response or decision wasn’t filed by the commission on its website.
Read this story on montrosepress.com for links to the original reporting.
