Last week, it was hard to miss what was happening near Cedaredge Town Park. Locals could hear the sound of a chainsaw ripping through lumber, scattering wood chips on the property of another resident.
Upon arrival, residents saw 19-year-old Nate Cochran, a Montrose-based chainsaw carver, using his talent and gentle touch to carve a flying eagle sculpture out of a 10-feet tree stump.
The crowd grew, started to take some video and provided Cochran with refreshments.
The onsite carving was Cochran’s first. He blocked the stump out on the first day to get the basic shape, and used Day 2 to refine the design and add some detail. Cochran completed the carving on Day 3.
There were some nerves, and some pressure with a large crowd, but Cochran had no complaints.
“It was a really fun experience. I enjoyed it a lot,” Cochran said.
Cochran’s mom, Leeann, went to Cedaredge to get a glimpse of her son showing off his talent to the town — talent she said was evident when Nate won an award years ago for a bear carving he submitted.
Although she’s able to see Nate work on his carvings daily, she’s still amazed at what he’s able to do.
“It’s crazy, it is absolutely crazy,” she said. “I don’t even know how he does it.”
Cochran’s five-month venture as a chainsaw carver started as a matter of unusual circumstance. After graduating from Montrose High School in 2019, he went to Montana and worked on a ranch. Later, he set off to college at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, but the school sent students home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cochran returned to Montrose and was looking for a ranch job. With some downtime, and some extra logs, Cochran figured he’d give chainsaw carving a shot.
Shortly after, Leeann found a buyer for one of his carvings. Cochran kept carving, and Leeann sold some more.
Soon, the orders started to pile up, so much so that Cochran has had a difficult time keeping up. He and his mother built a Facebook page, “Nate’s Custom Carving,” which helped spread word of Nate’s talent and flooded him with custom orders.
After linking up with Ken Davis, a veteran carver, Cochran further honed his technique and learned how to perfect his bear designs.
Now, Cochran spends his mornings and evenings as a full-time chainsaw carver, carefully and intricately making his way through tree stumps to develop unique animal designs at his studio just outside his home.
Artistically, he experimented with some drawing when he was younger. But his carving venture truly got its pulse three years ago, when Cochran saw a custom carving south of town and was intrigued. He’s familiar with chainsaws, having handled them when working with his dad, so he worked on his first carve at the time, which was his first bear carving.
There wasn’t much inspiration from that, but, after returning from school, it was something Cochran figured he would try. Drawing didn’t really speak to him, but as soon as there was demand for his work, he began realizing his potential.
“I never would have expected to do it as a business or anything. Never would have crossed my mind. It really just came out of nowhere. It just started happening, and here we are,” he said.
So far, he’s carved bears, eagles, flying eagles, a mountain lion, pit bull, moose and different assortments of custom orders. Occasionally, he’ll look up a picture of the animal to get an idea of what he wants the carve to look like, but most of his designs come from experience, his artistic skills and knowing what to look for during the time he’s carving.
While carving, he doesn’t use specific measurements, choosing rather to “eyeball” the design and his feel for the work to guide the process — a process that leaves Cochran with little to no margin for error.
“When you’re carving, you’re always going to mess up a little bit with a wrong cut and stuff, so you’re going to have to adjust from there,” he said. “But a lot of it is visual, and I just look at it, and if it looks like this ear needs more taken off, then I take off a little more wood on that side to even it out. It’s a lot of adrenaline at first, which I like.”
His design starts with the face of the animal, beginning with the nose, and branching out from there to develop the eyes and ears. Cochran uses a smaller chainsaw — in total, he uses four Stihl chainsaws — that allows him to give the animal depth in its face features, especially the eyes. Cochran said this portion allows the carving to have a more realistic and 3D look, rather than a flat, simple look that makes the design look fake.
Once the carving is complete, Cochran oils the animal to prevent further cracks in the wood, and uses a blowtorch to give the carving slight color and dimension in certain areas.
The final product, containing detail throughout the design, looks like Cochran has done chainsaw carving for years.
Cochran feels like he has a natural talent, and understands his ability to visualize the design is amplified when he’s in his studio.
“A lot of it is really just having that knack to eyeball stuff and have an eye for it, and I don’t really know why that is. I don’t do any measuring or anything. I just kind of adjust as I go,” he said.
Much of the time spent for each carving depends on what he needs to craft. His eagle in Cedaredge took 25 hours. His bears can take three to four hours.
Cochran plans to return to school after taking a gap year since online class has increased due to the pandemic. As an avid rancher, Cochran hopes to stay in the agricultural field, whether it’s horsemanship or horse training. There’s some interest in becoming a firefighter, too.
There have been discussions for Nate to do a carving at the Cedaredge Applefest next year. Until then, he hopes to keep his newfound venture as a side business, completing orders for locals in Montrose and the surrounding communities.
