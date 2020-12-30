In March, it quickly became clear the COVID-19 pandemic would have an immediate effect on high school sports statewide throughout 2020.
First, the high school spring sports season in Colorado was canceled on April 21, over a month after being postponed on March 12.
Then, on Aug. 4, the fall football season was moved to the spring, but a month later, the sport returned for a fall season if schools chose to participate.
Earlier this month, CHSAA postponed the start of winter sports (Season B) a month after learning the state wouldn’t grant a variance, but weeks later, that decision was modified after receiving a variance.
The whirlwind of decisions and modifications to those decisions only scratched the surface of what the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and local schools have been forced to navigate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should the kids play? Should they not play? Is it safe to play? These questions were raised and discussed in the past several months as state officials and CHSAA decided (and continue to discuss) how to conduct prep sports in the middle of a pandemic, with a virus that has infected hundreds of thousands and killed nearly 5,000 in Colorado.
And the questions aren’t going to stop anytime soon. After adjusting the 2020-2021 activities calendar, CHSAA pushed some sports (volleyball, boys soccer, and spring football) to early spring (Season C) while extending the timeline later into summer for sports in Season D (baseball, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, track).
And not to mention Season B, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 18. All seasons are expected to take place while the virus remains prevalent in the state, although to a possibly lesser degree with vaccines being administered, in addition to mask wearing and social distancing.
The flurry of decision making (which CHSAA and the state have repeatedly said is made with the safety of the participants in mind) and shifting sports around has led to athlete protests, including one in the fall in Delta and another in Denver, with coaches and parents chiming in as well.
It’s sparked conversations on social media as coaches and parents question the decision making from state leaders. Some say the kids deserve to play, pandemic be damned. Others say the loss of sports could affect the students’ mental health.
And Colorado student-athletes already lost a full spring season. Are they going to lose another? It’s a question some parents have posed.
Though the Season B, C and D seasons remain on schedule, the unpredictability of the virus makes the immediate future uncertain (Though the vaccine rollout began last week), forcing advocates and players to argue that seasons should start on time.
Season A (fall) didn’t finish without some roadblocks. Though the Montrose football team was able to complete its seven-game season, other teams in the state were forced to cancel contests due to quarantine measures. Montrose softball had to cancel a game against Grand Junction Central in order to allow for contact tracing and player safety.
Despite the barrage of challenges, players and coaches were happy to be back, perhaps best exemplified by Montrose coach Brett Mertens, who told Colorado Preps after week one that “it was so awesome to see kids be able to be themselves and kind of be back to normal for a night.” Senior running back Trent Blundell echoed the sentiment, saying “for us to get out here and do what we love, it’s a blessing. Can’t beat anything like this.”
Players on the Montrose softball team cheered with high energy during games this season, something of focus for the team. “That was our goal this year — to have fun because it was such a weird year,” senior Kylie Morris said.
It’s clear prep players, coaches and parents are relishing the sports moments they get to experience in extreme circumstances while CHSAA and state officials find ways so that activities and athletics can move forward safely.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said CHSAA has been “laser-focused” on safely resuming high school sports in 2021, adding “educationally-based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom.”
2020 wasn’t simple for high school sports, with emotions ranging all over the spectrum, and the questions will persist in 2021.
It’ll be up to the state and CHSAA to continue discussing the answers.
