Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press will recap the top stories of 2020. The stories will run this week, concluding New Year’s Day.
Montrose City Council approved an ordinance in October allowing Russell Stover candy company to purchase for $1 the property where it operated as a factory and retail store until it announced its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The candy company made clear its intent to sell to a buyer that would not leave the property vacant, and sources with knowledge of the situation have told the Montrose Daily Press that a deal is close.
At the time, the $1 purchase clause in Russell Stover’s original agreement with the city caused some confusion, as such an agreement is outdated and likely wouldn’t happen today, as noted by city council members at the time of the ordinance vote.
Montrose’s city attorney explained to the council it had little choice but to accept the purchase or face litigation. The candy company had already announced its intention to close its doors at the Montrose headquarters, citing financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
City leaders expressed appreciation for Russell Stover, which first came to Montrose in the 1970s and said the agreement that the company could purchase the property for a dollar was part of the incentive package to get them to locate their headquarters here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.