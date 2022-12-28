Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of the Montrose Daily Press’ top stories of the year that will run throughout the last week in 2022.
More than eight months after the suspicious death of a 5-year-old girl in Montezuma County, no arrests have been made, and charges have not been filed in the case.
Annika Mae Sandoval, the daughter of Brian Sandoval of Montrose, was found unresponsive, lying in bed with her mother, Rachel Leonard, on March 29 in Leonard’s Cortez home.
Leonard was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, incoherent, according to law enforcement.
After Annika’s death, the community rallied around Brian Sandoval, owner of Town Hall Tavern in Montrose and raised more than $10,000 for the funeral.
Still, there is seemingly no movement in the case, aside from the fact that another pathologist is expected to release findings in the death after Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers couldn’t determine a cause of death.
Montezuma County Sheriff {span}Steve Nowlin{/span} and Montezuma County District Attorney Matthew Margeson have both suggested the case may not go anywhere, despite agreeing the death was suspicious.
The Montrose Daily Press will continue to cover the story.
