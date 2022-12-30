Staff report
A reported weapons threat at Montrose High School left part of the student body in lockdown in February, sending a shockwave through the community.
A community member identifying as a parent told school officials on the morning of Feb. 3 that their student had arrived at school armed. The call sent the high school into lockdown and triggered an immediate response from local and regional authorities.
Ultimately, the call was deemed a hoax and two juveniles were suspected of phoning in the school threat.
The two children allegedly called the school, pretending to be a parent and said a child had gone to the high school with a weapon. Police agencies and the Montrose County School District responded quickly, implementing the School Threat Assessment process with partnering agencies.
The process of checking all locations on campus to ensure student and staff safety took hours as parents and loved ones waited anxiously outside. Students who had happened to be out on their lunch breaks also stood vigil.
No weapon was found.
Montrose Police Department Detectives Mark Trimble and Russell Maranto aggressively tracked leads, securing multiple court orders for production of cell phone records from carriers, Chief Blaine Hall said. They then analyzed the data, which led to the two young suspects, he said.
Hall said the youths made the call from the Gunnison area and were referred for charges of false reporting of explosives, weapons or harmful substances, a class-6 felony, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of false reporting of an emergency to authorities and interference with the staff, faculty or students of an educational institution.
“That was a huge law enforcement community effort. We had agencies all around us respond to that. We were within that school in 47 seconds,” Hall said.
Commander Tim Cox was first in the building, he said, followed in short order by others.
“We stabilized it as much as we could have, not knowing yet what was going on inside,” Hall said.
Montrose County School District was among several in the state to have received unfounded threats to their schools. Since February, the district has received a few more hoax calls, but has focused on safety and preparation training in the event of a real threat.
Over 640 mass shootings have taken place nationwide this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Once the threat was determined as a hoax, MHS students were released at their normal dismissal time.
