Staff Report
A hairline margin of votes secured Rep. Lauren Boebert’s seat in Colorado’s conservative third congressional district.
The district found itself in the national election spotlight this year amidst the state’s most expensive and contentious federal race.
Democratic challenger Adam Frisch surprised voters on both sides of the political aisle—as a traditionally conservative-leaning district, voters expected the district to be an easy win for the incumbent.
Frisch downplayed his own political affiliation during his seven month campaign, the former Aspen city councilman placing little emphasis on the word “Democrat.”
Instead, he called himself a “patriotic mainstream businessman.”
“We’re building what I call the tri-partisan coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, and everyone’s joining this ‘pro normal’ party affiliation we’re working on,” Frisch told the Montrose Daily Press during a November interview. The candidate made a stop in Montrose and Delta during a 3,000 mile, 100 stop, 11 day tour before Election Day.
CD3 comprises 26 complete counties, as well as part of Eagle County. In addition to Montrose, the 26 counties include: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Mesa, Mineral, Moffat, Montezuma, Otero, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Miguel, Saguache.
In a much closer-than-expected race, Frisch racked up 49.92% of the vote and sent the district into mandatory recount. A mandatory recount is triggered when the margin of votes between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. As of Dec. 27, that final margin sat around .16%.
Boebert blamed the close call on turnout and lack of interest in top-of-ticket Republicans.
“I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top ticket candidates for governor and Senate or what happened there,” Boebert told reporters in November, according to The Wall Street Journal, “but there was a lot of shifting in the votes.”
“This election may be decided but my advocacy for western and southern Colorado rural communities across the country and the people of our great nation will never end,” Frisch said in his streamed concession speech.
The candidate said he would not request a recount and asked that voters save their money for necessities and their families.
Frisch’s concession followed Boebert’s streamed declaration of victory outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18.
“With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that actually matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border and being a strong check on the White House,” Boebert said in a tweeted video.
Like her opponent, Boebert acknowledged the automatic recount to come in early December was unlikely to change the race’s outcome.
“Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we’re seeing tonight in this race,” Boebert said.
As anticipated, the mandatory recount of the 3rd Congressional District race yielded no change in the outcome that ultimately saw U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert reelected.
When all 27 counties part of CD3 completed their recounts, Boebert lost a net of three votes, while Frisch gained a net of one vote, the Colorado Secretary of State announced Dec. 12.
Vote totals changed marginally after bipartisan teams of election judges readjudicated ballots and reviewed all under- or over-voted ballots for voter intent, according to the secretary’s announcement. The recount results ensure that ballots were counted according to the intent of the voter.