Construction on magnesium chloride storage tanks has started in the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, prompting some residents to express concern about the impact of chemical storage and the initial lack of communication.
Magnesium chloride solution is used to treat gravel roads by reducing dust, retaining gravel and minimizing loose gravel and road washboarding. The GMCO corporation partnered with Union Pacific Railroad to find a site in Montrose for storage of the magnesium chloride in order to increase efficiency and decrease environmental impact from truck transportation.
“There were very few options that the UPRR had in the Montrose area,” Jeremy Henderson, president of GMCO stated in a letter. “They showed us the one property that had an existing rail spur. ... In addition to this facility serving GMCO, we have been in contact with other businesses who may wish to use the rail spur to ship their products in and out of Montrose. All non-hazardous products.”
Residents of the Tortilla Flats neighborhood expressed that they have not received sufficient information about the tanks, especially in earlier stages of the construction process, and that recent efforts to improve the neighborhood will be set back by “unsightly” tanks at one of the main entrances to the area.
“Basically, my concern is that they’re doing this without talking to the people of the neighborhood around them, especially with the city beautifying the area,” said resident Austine Purdue. Other residents were concerned that the city and community were not made sufficiently aware of the construction when it began, as the initial work did not require a building permit or approval from the city.
Henderson said in the letter: “The property will be fenced for security and aesthetics. We plan on having privacy slats in the chain link fence to make it look better to the local neighborhoods. We don’t have plans for high overhead lights. The height of these tanks will roughly be 12 feet. We could have gone with a smaller yard and taller tanks but because of the local neighborhood, we decided to lease more property to house more of the lower profile tanks.”
When construction first began, residents said they had not received information about what was going to be put into the area and only found out about the tanks recently. As of Feb. 24, Purdue said that the announcement of the neighborhood meeting was the only communication she had received.
“We’re finding everything out kind of after the fact,” said David Carroll, manager of Anciano Towers. “The thing that disturbs me was: why wasn’t the railroad a little more proactive about what was gonna happen? Why was everything kinda hush-hush? As a businessman, that raises some concerns.”
Citizens are also concerned about human and environmental impacts of the chemicals that will be stored in close proximity to residential areas.
“I’m concerned about the chemicals impacting the environment,” said Purdue. “There’s tons of kids in the neighborhood, they’re going to be curious. I’m concerned [the company] is not going to take the right precautions.”
GMCO clarified in the letter: “The product is liquid magnesium chloride. It is the product sprayed on the local county and city roads and CDOT sprays it on the highways during the winter. It is an all-natural product that comes out of the Great Salt Lake. It is non-hazardous and is also used in animal feed.”
While the site has been cleared of weeds and GMCO ensures residents that they “will also keep the dust and weeds under control,” residents expressed apprehension about the property value of their homes, as the site will be across N. Selig Avenue from multiple houses, apartment buildings and La Raza Park.
Many residents are also worried about the aesthetic of the area, as the tanks will be parallel to Townsend Avenue, which could affect the look of the town for tourists traveling through. Concerns that were exhibited during the HAP Photovoice project presentation — a project that had Tortilla Flats residents submit photos of their neighborhood — were reiterated, including sidewalks in the area for children walking to school.
Carroll also expressed concerns for younger residents and said he did not have sufficient information about how the project would address safety, especially regarding the traffic that would be coming and going from the area and safety during the construction process. “We’ve got concerns about the safety of the children,” said Carroll. “How are we gonna address concerns for the kids?”
“It will be fenced for security, to keep anybody that’s not a GMCO representative from going into the site,” said Ann Morgenthaler, assistant city manager. She also emphasized that the site is in compliance with city zoning regulations, and that additional state regulations have been applied to the site to prevent dirt and dust tracking out from the property.
Morgenthaler continued that the city is handling the project in the same way that it would if the storage tanks were located in any other neighborhood. “If this type of facility went anywhere else in Montrose, if it was the same zoning district, we would apply the same standards,” Morgenthaler said.
Moving forward, residents of the neighborhood hope to speak with city council and GMCO in order to better understand the information and implications behind the storage tanks.
“I’m sure there’s an answer, but we don’t have all those answers yet,” said Carroll.
A meeting between company representatives and residents of the neighborhood is set for March 5 at Anciano Towers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting will cover “what the site will look like, the products that will be stored on-site, the city regulations that apply to the site and GMCO's history of service on the West Slope.”
“We are hopeful that this meeting will be a good way for residents to ask questions and learn more about the activities going on in their neighborhood,” Morgenthaler said. She also said the city is making an effort to inform Tortilla Flats residents about site activity by distributing flyers for the meetings along with the letter from GMCO.
The meeting flyer directs residents who cannot attend the meeting or who would like more information to Bethany Maher, City of Montrose community engagement specialist at bmaher@cityofmontrose.org.
