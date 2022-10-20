In recognition of how difficult it is for people to think about and discuss health care decisions, Touch of Care Hospice is distributing free copies of the nation’s most popular advance-care planning resource, Five Wishes. (They serve Montrose County, Delta County, Telluride, San Miguel County, West End, Norwood, Naturita and Nucla.)

Five Wishes allows individuals and families to make important decisions in terms that are meaningful and understandable to them and helps patients and families to more effectively communicate their decisions to health care providers. In addition to important medical issues, Five Wishes addresses matters of the heart and soul (comfort, family relationships, dignity, and spirituality) and encourages people to be specific about their wishes in their own words.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?