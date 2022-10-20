In recognition of how difficult it is for people to think about and discuss health care decisions, Touch of Care Hospice is distributing free copies of the nation’s most popular advance-care planning resource, Five Wishes. (They serve Montrose County, Delta County, Telluride, San Miguel County, West End, Norwood, Naturita and Nucla.)
Five Wishes allows individuals and families to make important decisions in terms that are meaningful and understandable to them and helps patients and families to more effectively communicate their decisions to health care providers. In addition to important medical issues, Five Wishes addresses matters of the heart and soul (comfort, family relationships, dignity, and spirituality) and encourages people to be specific about their wishes in their own words.
“Touch of Care Hospice is devoted to the preparation in end-of-life care. In the final stages of one’s life, it is imperative to plan for several reasons. Planning allows for you to determine the type of care you would like to receive as well as where you would like to be at this stage in your life. These documents provide you with further independence and control of the care that you receive,” said Jessica Homewood, director of business development.
Hospice offers relief from the pain and symptoms experienced by people living with advanced, serious illness. In addition to providing high-quality medical care, hospice provides psychosocial support and spiritual care to patients and their families. Hospice is available to anyone with a life-limiting illness when curative treatment is stopped.
Touch of Care Hospice is celebrating National Hospice Month throughout the month of November by promoting the importance of thinking and talking about health care decisions well in advance of a serious illness or accident that may lead to someone being cared for by hospice. Additional information about hospice and advance care planning is available by calling 970-787-9988. Anyone wishing a free copy of the Five Wishes resource can call 970-787-9988.
