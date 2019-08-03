The city is marshaling information to support its request for a public safety sales tax increase this fall.
Montrose City Council recently decided to place a sales tax increase on the November ballot to fund more police officers and expanded facilities, although it has not yet formally voted on how much of an increase to request.
Senior command staff at the Montrose Police Department, with members of the Public Safety Citizen Advisory Committee, are hosting town halls this month to explain the need for more money than the city’s general fund allows, especially in the face of growth and rising crime.
The first meeting is from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Additional meetings are Aug. 20, 1 - 3 p.m., also at the Pavilion, and at 8 a.m. Aug. 21, as The Forum topic, at the CASA building, 147 N. Townsend Ave.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall strongly urges those with questions to attend one of the meetings, or to reach out to his command staff.
Several topics are up for discussion at the town halls.
“First, our overall staffing, compared to how busy we’ve become, and then specifically, what that means in relation to specific crimes,” Hall said.
“In other words, we’ve seen a huge increase in our number of felony crimes reported over the last several years. We’ve seen a large increase in the total number of incidents that we’ve responded to over the last few years. That has led to a very large increase in our response times.”
The MPD last year responded to more than 31,000 calls for service and investigated hundreds of felonies.
At the town hall, law enforcement officials will also share details of the intelligence led policing strategy, or ILP, that MPD wants to implement. The strategy, which takes a proactive approach to dealing with crime, requires more officers.
“I think that’s been exemplified, especially as of late, by the number of high-profile drug arrests and weapons arrests within the last two weeks,” Hall said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen our patrol officers so busy dealing with meth and heroin and, as part of that, individuals that are armed.
“We have to get a handle on this.”
Last year, citizens and the former police chief told Montrose City Council more officers and a renovated/expanded police station are required to keep pace with growth. City council subsequently appointed a public safety blue ribbon committee to look at staffing levels compared with incidents, as well as the staffing levels of other departments.
In July, committee chairman David Reed presented findings to council. Per the report, the city would need $3 million for the first year and ongoing funding of $2 million per year. The report also made recommendations for capital construction funds, estimated between $9 million and $12 million.
City council is considering a number of different percentage increases at this time and intends to vote on the amount Aug. 20.
The current sales and use tax rates for retail within the city are: 3.3 percent for city and Montrose Recreation District (of which 0.3 percent is for the recreation center); 1.75 percent for Montrose County and 2.9 percent for state, for a total of 7.95 percent sales tax.
The city does not have a property tax.
It has increased the police department’s budget by more than $2 million since 2011. The money comes from the general fund; that fund is only part of the city’s $58 million budget, plus the general fund also pays for street maintenance and other needs.
City Manager Bill Bell previously explained that the funding for such amenities such as a massive trails project and an amphitheater is primarily grant money, which is earmarked and cannot be used for law enforcement.
Other money in the city’s coffer is from water, sewer and other types of fees; it is also off-limits for public safety spending, as is money held in trusts and donation funds that were set up for specific uses.
“It is true the city has been criticized at times for spending money on trails, or looking at assisting groups with purchasing things like statues,” Hall said, referring the council’s recent decision to use money from the dissolved Downtown Development Authority’s budget to make up the difference between what the Save the Sculptures group raised to purchase two Vic Payne sculptures and their total costs.
“First, the police department and public works is funded out of the general fund, which is, at current numbers, approximately $19 million. Public safety receives 45 percent of that. We cannot receive money out of any other fund within the city. Those funds are governed by statutes, rules and the charter,” Hall said.
Hall also addressed the perception by some that police over-respond to certain incidents.
“We gauge our number of officers that respond to call based on that type of a call,” he said.
Further, field training officers routinely train new recruits.
“The only way to train those officers is that they respond to calls. That means you may have three and sometimes four responding to a call for service at the scene of an incident,” Hall said.
Better to overestimate the number of officers needed than to underestimate, Hall added, citing the 10-year anniversary of Sgt. David Kinterknecht’s line of duty death July 25.
The chief told of spotting a vehicle parked on a brushy hill, as he was en route to work this week. Suspecting it was stolen, Hall called for assistance. An FTO, a trainee and a sergeant responded to help him clear the call.
“We don’t know what we’re going to find. There are so many unknowns and nothing is worth having an officer hurt or killed because we decided to lessen our response when we shouldn’t have,” Hall said.
He reiterated those with questions can come to the meetings, or schedule time to talk with him or his command staff about the police department’s needs.
“It is important to understand we live in a great community,” Hall said. The city’s amenities attract people here, while council balances those needs with public safety needs.
“I think the city has done an excellent job of focusing on public safety. They’ve also done a great job making this a good place to live,” Hall said.
“But there are challenges and constraints to the general fund. … The increase in crime has been too much for the city to match the funding.”
The public can view the public safety committee’s report at CityOfMontrose.org/Rreport.
“We have bent over backwards to be transparent about this process,” Hall said. “It’s one community and we’re safer together.”
