The city is slated to begin utility replacement work along Townsend Avenue in mid-November that will rehabilitate portions of the roadway.
The City of Montrose Utility Department owns and operates several miles of sanitary sewer and water utilities along the road’s right-of-way, City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
Murphy briefed city councilors last week about a contract award with Mountain Valley Contracting of Grand Junction in the amount of about $1.34 million. The contracting company is currently working on the Woodgate Realignment project.
The project was originally budgeted for $1 million. The remaining balance for the project will show up in the 2022 budget for the water and sewer fund, said Murphy of the project financials.
The project will encompass the rehabilitation or replacement of water utility lines and around 26 sanitary sewer manholes along the Townsend Avenue. corridor, many of which have reached the end of their “useful life” or have sunken below the adjacent pavement, according to the city engineer.
The utility replacement project will precede the Colorado Department of Transportation’s scheduled overlay project for Townsend, set for April 2022.
“It’s an awesome project for the town,” Murphy said. “Townsend is pretty rough 一 some of the manholes are pretty low and the pavement is in rough condition. From a ride-ability standpoint, it will be awesome, but also for the aesthetic of the town and how inviting and nice Townsend will feel after CDOT’s overlay project.”
The city’s utility department is also looking at replacing old AC water lines running from South Fifth Street past Montrose High School down to South 12th Street. Murphy said that due to a history of problems with this aging water line, the department wants to “get out ahead” now in case there are any major water breaks shortly after new pavement is laid down during CDOT’s project.
The utility department plans to “reset the life” on each manhole for the eventual new pavement. Doing this will also make CDOT’s work surrounding the manholes more straightforward when they remove them to lay the new pavement.
Murphy said that no matter what is done about the manholes, they only last for so long. With Townsend averaging 15,000-20,000 vehicles and truck traffic a day, the manhole lids sink, providing a rough driving experience.
Work on the roadway’s utility replacements will take place through the entire winter. Because CDOT doesn’t allow closure of Townsend at any time, the city will be conducting single-lane closures and lane shifts, Murphy said.
“They’ve done studies on traffic volumes and figured out when volumes are higher due to seasonal effects and we have to work within those windows of when we can do single lane closures,” said Murphy. “The majority of the work is taking place along the outside shoulder areas and so there’d be a single lane closure during those hours for the water line work.”
Murphy anticipates project shutdowns only during major holidays and snow storms, such as the week between Christmas and New Years where tourist traffic is high.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
