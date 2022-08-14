overlay project

The $9.1 million mill and overlay project began in April and projects an early September completion date. By the end of the project, CDOT crews will have covered US 50 from Harvest Road to the San Juan Bypass, as well as US 550 just south of the San Juan Bypass to Otter Road.

 (Courtesy photo)

Paving progressed between Main Street and Otter Road this week as Colorado Department of Transportation crews inch closer to wrapping up a six-month improvement project for Townsend Avenue.

According to CDOT's project page, paving is slated to finish in this area next week. Once Main Street and Otter Road are completed, crews will begin the final leg of the project, tackling a variety of details including installing delineators and shouldering gravel driveways along the frontage road and other locations where necessary.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

