The $9.1 million mill and overlay project began in April and projects an early September completion date. By the end of the project, CDOT crews will have covered US 50 from Harvest Road to the San Juan Bypass, as well as US 550 just south of the San Juan Bypass to Otter Road.
Paving progressed between Main Street and Otter Road this week as Colorado Department of Transportation crews inch closer to wrapping up a six-month improvement project for Townsend Avenue.
According to CDOT's project page, paving is slated to finish in this area next week. Once Main Street and Otter Road are completed, crews will begin the final leg of the project, tackling a variety of details including installing delineators and shouldering gravel driveways along the frontage road and other locations where necessary.
The project is expected to be fully complete by mid-September.
Motorists are asked to watch for ‘no parking’ signs along US 550 (Townsend Avenue) as milling and paving continue. Vehicles parked in these zones may be towed.
Around town
In other street maintenance news, Woodgate is officially complete, said City Engineer Scott Murphy.
The new extension opened to the public on July 29, but crews wrapped up final details and cleanup work through this week. The city is hosting a ribbon- cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. to celebrate the new city infrastructure.
Parking is available in a dirt parking area west of the new roadway and light refreshments will be available.
Murphy confirmed that paving work along South Cascade Avenue is nearly complete, wrapping up the city’s annual contracted MoveMo street maintenance.
“Now, they're kind of focusing on a couple of streets to the north of there,” said Murphy. “So just expect intermittent closures, but nothing too impactful. It's all kind of in the grid area. So there's good ways around all of that work.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
