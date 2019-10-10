Contractors working for the City of Montrose are on track to complete the construction of the Great Outdoors Colorado Connect Initiative recreation trail by the end of the year.
Once completed, the trail will be open to the public and a grand opening celebration will be held in the spring of 2020 once warmer temperatures arrive.
The trail project adds 2.25 miles of recreation trail to the city’s trail network and includes underpass crossings of Townsend Avenue and Main Street, the city’s two busiest roadways. With these “missing links” constructed, the city’s trail network will be continuous from the Montrose Community Recreation Center all the way north to the Colorado Outdoors project, with only two street crossings; one at the Ogden/Woodgate roundabout and the other on Rio Grande Avenue.
Construction of the project is tracking on budget and is expected to come in at approximately $3 million. Despite the project’s large price tag, the out-of-pocket expense for the City of Montrose is only $550,000. This is due to a $2 million grant awarded to the city by GOCO, as well as contributions from other community partners totaling approximately $450,000. A notable contribution of $355,000 from the Montrose Recreation District goes along with donations from Montrose County, Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, Valley Food Partnership, Colorado Health Foundation, Montrose Community Foundation, Montrose Recreation Foundation, Black Hills Energy, and the Gates Family Foundation.
“This is a great example of a project that would not be possible without all of the partnerships from our generous community partners,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
“This brings a large infusion of state money into our community and will greatly improve pedestrian safety and connectivity for our residents.”
The trail’s grand opening in the spring will feature a ribbon-cutting at the project’s northern end along with a celebration at the Community Recreation Center with free admission, celebratory barbecue, and prize giveaways for participants. The public will be notified through future press releases once a date is set for the event.
William Woody is a photojournalist and public information officer for the City of Montrose.
