Trailer park slashing case heads to District Court

Sufficient probable cause was presented to link William Fritz to a stabbing last November, Montrose County Judge Ben Morris ruled Wednesday, allowing the case to proceed.
Fritz’s public defenders argued at preliminary hearing that prosecutors had not — even for purposes of meeting probable cause — demonstrated that Fritz was the same person who stabbed and struck a wheelchair-using amputee as they fought between two abandoned mobile homes, then poured gasoline on him.
Fritz is charged with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult.
Police summoned to a mobile home park on San Juan Avenue last Nov. 15 found a 56-year-old on the ground, covered with a “significant amount” of blood, some of which had matted his hair, Montrose Police Sgt. Jonathan Roberts testified Wednesday. The man had a head injury and lacerations, including one to his finger, which had nearly been severed.
“I could smell a really strong odor of what appeared to be gasoline. He kept making the statement ‘Bill did this,’” Roberts said.
Detective Jason English testified that the injured man, when interviewed at the hospital, kept talking about “Bill” harming him and threatening him over a woman both men knew and who Fritz was dating.
The attacker had confronted the other man over his friendship with the woman, then the disagreement turned physical, with threats including “I’ll kill you right here,” English said.
The man reported being struck with an item similar to a bat. When officers mentioned a golf club found at the scene — the head of it at the scene of the attack and the shaft of it at Fritz’s home, according to testimony — the alleged victim said he did remember a golf club.
The story was convoluted and piecemeal, per English, but the injured man did not seem confused about who was responsible: “Bill.”
Whether “Bill” was Fritz or someone else came under scrutiny at the hearing.
Roberts testified that Officer Hank Suppes knew the injured man and Fritz had issues, which directed investigators’ attention to Fritz, who reportedly admitted getting into a fight with the stabbed man, but denied having stabbed him.
The connection was tenuous, public defenders Patrick Crane and Kori Zapletal said. They called to the stand the mobile home park resident who first rendered aid to the stabbed man, and who had pulled his attacker off him.
The woman testified that she had been drinking at Fritz’s home when she heard yelling from outside. Thinking the wheelchair-using man had fallen, the woman came outside. She said she saw two figures “scrapping” on the ground between two vacant trailers, where the lighting was poor.
“I went in and pulled the one on top off,” she said. That man went back at the other, so she pulled him off again. This time, the other person fled.
She could not tell who it was, or whether there was blood on him.
The woman said under cross-examination that yes, it was fair to say everyone in the neighborhood knew Fritz as Bill.
“Was it Mr. Fritz?” Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson asked.
“Yes,” the woman said.
On redirect, she said that she had not been able to identify the attacker and had told police she hadn’t wanted it to be Fritz.
Zapletal argued Wilson had not met the burden of establishing Fritz’s identity as the attacker: no testimony had established that the injured man identified the perpetrator as her client, and the eyewitness had not been certain.
No evidence had been offered to demonstrate whether there was blood on Fritz, either, she said. Further, the testimony given was insufficient to establish the use of a weapon, or to tie it to the damage done to the injured man, Zapletal argued.
At a preliminary hearing, the evidence is considered in the light most favorable to the prosecution in determining whether a case can proceed. This standard is lower than the burden of proof at trial.
Morris said the alleged victim had not come by his injuries accidentally and that the lacerations observed were consistent with knife wounds. Although it is difficult to say what caused the man’s head wound, investigators did find a golf club head and shaft, he also said, and the injured man is an at-risk adult because of his disability.
As to identification, multiple people heard the alleged victim say “Bill” had done it; Fritz is known as Bill, even though it is a common name; and the golf club shaft turning up at his home “is interesting to say the least,” with respect to probable cause, Morris said.
Further, Fritz admitted to having fought with the alleged victim the same day as the attack, even though he denies stabbing him, the judge said.
Morris ruled the charge could proceed to District Court. Fritz was set for court March 23. He could have bail reconsidered at that time.
