Trailhead Clinics will be hosting a lemonade stand on Thursday at 401 S. Park St. to benefit as the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club.
The club will be this week’s recipient of all donations received, with the first $250 in donations matched.
“We are just so thrilled to have this opportunity to not only raise funds but to share what’s going on with the club,” Bud Taylor, executive director of the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club said.
“This year has been so difficult for everyone and I am so happy that Trailhead Clinics is stepping up. We hope lots of people come and learn about the cool stuff the Club is working on this school year and our progress with the capital campaign.”
To support the Boys and Girls Club, visit the lemonade stand between 3 — 5 p.m. Thursday.
Previous events supported such local charities as Hilltop Family Resource Center, Peer Kindness, Inc. and Habitat For Humanity of the San Juans.
