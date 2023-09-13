Trailhead launches free screenings to boost mental health awareness

Dr. Robert Bonacci, a family physician at Trailhead, encourages all adults to take the clinic's free mental health screening online. (Courtesy photo)

It may not be common knowledge that October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, but Trailhead Clinics, a healthcare provider with locations in Montrose, Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs, is recognizing the month by offering free depression screenings in September and October.

Dr. Robert Bonacci, a family physician at Trailhead’s Montrose location, explained depression is a complicated, under-diagnosed condition. By offering free screenings, he’s hoping the clinic can catch cases that may otherwise go undiagnosed and help patients, whether they are Trailhead patients or not, figure out their next steps.



