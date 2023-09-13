Trailhead launches free screenings to boost mental health awareness

It may not be common knowledge that October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, but Trailhead Clinics, a healthcare provider with locations in Montrose, Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs, is recognizing the month by offering free depression screenings in September and October.
Dr. Robert Bonacci, a family physician at Trailhead’s Montrose location, explained depression is a complicated, under-diagnosed condition. By offering free screenings, he’s hoping the clinic can catch cases that may otherwise go undiagnosed and help patients, whether they are Trailhead patients or not, figure out their next steps.
The questionnaire is available online, and is the same test Trailhead uses to screen all patients once per year. Bonacci emphasized that the test is for any adult who hasn’t been screened lately, and is worth a click even if the patient isn’t sure whether they’re struggling with mental health.
“Most patients I initially diagnose with depression didn’t come to the office because they thought they were depressed, and we happened to screen them,” he said.
Bonaccis said the test screens for symptoms of depression sustained for two weeks, such as feeling down, thoughts of self-harm or harming others, poor sleep and lack of focus.
Of course, Bonacci said there’s plenty of reasons people may feel down or experiencing these symptoms, and they don’t always result in a diagnosis of depression. Generally symptoms need to be maintained for at least a few weeks, as opposed to a single episode of sadness or grieving period caused by a specific event.
Other underlying health issues, like thyroid imbalances, can also lead patients to feel depressed.
This is why, once people fill out the screening, a care provider at Trailhead reviews the answers and calls the patients to discuss next steps. Armed with the assessment, if patients are experiencing symptoms they can follow up with their primary care provider, or start a relationship with one, and explore options going forward.
Sometimes the screening can flag an issue, and a patient may then get tests done which lead to the diagnosis of a condition like thyroid issues, which can then be treated.
When providers reach a clinical diagnosis of depression, Bonacci explained, “It’s an imbalance of the brain where there’s not enough serotonin.”
Providers can prescribe medicines to address the levels of this happy hormone, and lifestyle changes like exercising more and eating a healthier diet can also boost serotonin naturally.
Addressing depression, Bonacci said, is not a quick fix. Many patients who have dealt with the symptoms for months or years before being diagnosed, and providers can offer a range of tools and treatments to help get the condition under control.
The screen alone is just a tool, and is not enough for a diagnosis. Once patients fill it out, providers can ask follow-up questions to learn more about the patient’s history. They can also look to treat symptoms that can result from depression or cause people to feel depressed, like poor sleep.
Providers can also, if needed, refer clients to mental health professionals and therapists. Bonacci said Trailhead doesn’t offer these services in-house, but can help patients find a therapist in the community, or even online if they prefer, to speak with.
He explained Trailhead, which has been open in Montrose for a little over three years, is a membership-based primary care practice that patients can join with or without insurance. For a monthly fee of $99, Bonacci said, “We try to take care of everything we can.”
In addition to primary care, patients can fill most common prescriptions at the in-house pharmacy, get regular labs at Trailhead and access some urgent-care type services, like stitches.
This model allows patients to know what they’re paying for most healthcare services, without surprises.
“We’re focused on cost and transparency,” Bonacci said.
Bonacci hopes everyone fill out the screening form, even if they don’t plan on seeing a provider at Trailhead.
“Even if you don’t think you should fill out the questionnaire, it's important to fill it out because it opens up dialogue between the medical establishment and the patient,” he said.
