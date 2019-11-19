The Ending Violence Against Women Project came to Ouray last week to present an all-day training to improve the response to and investigation of sexual assault crimes.
Ouray Interim Police Chief Gary Ray, in association with the District Attorney’s Office and the Ending Violence Against Women Project, hosted 62 people at the Ouray Community Center.
EVAW Executive Director Linda Johnston conducts trainings in rural districts across Colorado.
Topics included trauma informed victim interviewing, drug and alcohol facilitated sexual
assaults, child forensic interviewing, sexual assault nurse exams, and advanced investigation
techniques.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth D. Ryan, who taught the advanced investigations section,
talked about the importance of groups working together to support sexual assault victims.
“I was impressed that so many of our communities were represented,” he said in a press release.
“We had participation from Delta, Montrose, Mountain Village, Ouray, Ridgway, San Miguel, and Telluride. Only by working together as a team can we do what is necessary to hold sexual
predators accountable.”
Several Law Enforcement attended the training, including Ouray County Sheriff Lance
Fitzgerald, Ouray Police Department Interim Chief Gary Ray, Mt. Village Police Department
Deputy Chief B.B. Burke, Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco and Ridgway Marshal Shane
Schmaltz.
“Leadership starts at the top,” said Ryan. “It is great that these leaders made time to
set an example for our younger officers and to send a message that this topic is of critical
Importance.”
He and Johnston thanked therapist Katie Kissingford for reaching out to the project to facilitate bringing the training to Ouray.
