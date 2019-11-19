Training held to improve response
From left, Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan; Ridgway Marshal Shane Schmalz; Mountain Village Deputy Police Chief BB Burk; Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco and Ouray County Sheriff Lance FitzGerald attend a Ending Violence Against Women Project training session in Ouray Nov. 14. 

 (Submitted photo)

The Ending Violence Against Women Project came to Ouray last week to present an all-day training to improve the response to and investigation of sexual assault crimes.

Ouray Interim Police Chief Gary Ray, in association with the District Attorney’s Office and the Ending Violence Against Women Project, hosted 62 people at the Ouray Community Center.

EVAW Executive Director Linda Johnston conducts trainings in rural districts across Colorado.

Topics included trauma informed victim interviewing, drug and alcohol facilitated sexual

assaults, child forensic interviewing, sexual assault nurse exams, and advanced investigation

techniques.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth D. Ryan, who taught the advanced investigations section,

talked about the importance of groups working together to support sexual assault victims.

“I was impressed that so many of our communities were represented,” he said in a press release.

“We had participation from Delta, Montrose, Mountain Village, Ouray, Ridgway, San Miguel, and Telluride. Only by working together as a team can we do what is necessary to hold sexual

predators accountable.”

Several Law Enforcement attended the training, including Ouray County Sheriff Lance

Fitzgerald, Ouray Police Department Interim Chief Gary Ray, Mt. Village Police Department

Deputy Chief B.B. Burke, Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco and Ridgway Marshal Shane

Schmaltz.

“Leadership starts at the top,” said Ryan. “It is great that these leaders made time to

set an example for our younger officers and to send a message that this topic is of critical

Importance.”

He and Johnston thanked therapist Katie Kissingford for reaching out to the project to facilitate bringing the training to Ouray.

