A journey of self discovery is what high school is to many students, but it’s also the theme of the Montrose High School band’s showcase this year, “Transcend.”
“‘Transcend’ depicts our journey through life and how we grow through adversity, facing the challenge of fitting in,” Sheridan Loyd, the band’s director, said. “The show expresses struggle in our search for community and how we work toward self-acceptance.”
The arc of the show, which includes pre-recorded voices from students in band overlaid throughout the piece, is especially pertinent after the difficult year throughout the pandemic, Loyd said.
“It's showing the band's journey — how we've come back to who we used to be and who we want to move forward and be as a band,” Loyd said.
The team, which is competing in the 4A state band championships this weekend in Pueblo, has overcome many challenges to get to this point.
Although students have returned to a mostly “normal” school routine, the band has still been interrupted by students placed under mandatory quarantines.
“As a district, we don't have a mask mandate here, so we have continual quarantines all the time,” Loyd said. “We just had a student quarantine this morning who doesn't get to go on the trip.”
Also, the tight formations of the band need to be reconfigured whenever someone is out.
“When we're missing one person, we have to rework the entire logistics for the show,” Loyd said.
But students in the band have put in extra effort to make things work, putting in extra practice time to re-learn new parts at the last minute and catching up their peers who had been out for at least a week on a quarantine.
“All these kids want to and are capable of doing the work and putting on a great show, it's just dealing with the aftermath of COVID that's been super, super hard,” Loyd said. “I'm just proud of their attitude throughout all of it, because they've stayed positive the whole time.”
