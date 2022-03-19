Trash brings bears; CPW responds with $1 million grant program

One-third of human-bear conflicts in the state last year occurred because of trash — and the local wildlife management area was no exception.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Area 18 (Montrose, Ouray and Delta regions) saw 65 run-ins with bears and 20 were due to trash, CPW spokesman John Livingston said. That, he added, is “on par” with the encounters statewide involving trash.
“It’s a prevalent problem in all of our communities in the Southwest region,” Livingston said.
CPW hopes a recent grant program will help local governments and other entities take more steps to tamp down on human-bear conflicts, including the ones that arise when hungry bruins raid unsecured trash for an easy meal.
Legislation signed last year makes available up to $1 million for local governments, homeowners associations, community groups, tribes, businesses, universities and individuals. The eligible entities can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000.
“This is a unique funding opportunity we are providing to help communities reduce human-bear conflicts,” said Kristin Cannon, deputy regional manager for CPW’s Northeast Region, in a news release announcing the grant opportunity.
“High priority projects will model solutions to conflict, be innovative, are replicable by other communities, involve multiple partners and fill a need in an area with high conflict.”
Livingston said about 14,000 human-bear conflicts were reported across the state during a two-year period between 2019 and 2021. He reiterated that about one-third of these occurred because bears were getting into people’s trash.
“It’s definitely the leading cause of bear conflict,” he said, adding that the grant program is a good opportunity for entities to acquire more bear-proof trash containers, expand education efforts, or even provide more electric fencing to livestock owners to discourage bears.
Applicants who present ideas that could be used as models for conflict reduction elsewhere would likely receive good consideration, Livingston said.
When bears cannot find natural forage, they will search further afield for food sources. The drought and other weather factors — such as a late-spring freeze that takes out berries — affect what food is naturally available for the animals.
“When there is not natural forage for the bears, that is where we see more of these conflicts,” said Livingston. If the summer skimps on monsoons, that also affects forage and bears can start edging into town as they begin bulking up for hibernation.
Spring and summer weather can make the difference between a good bear year and a bad bear year, Livingston said.
Trash containers will be a target area CPW considers in awarding the grants, the agency said, but reminds that bird feeders, open garages, unsecured cars with food/attractants inside and other human-created situations also generate conflict.
“Increasing human-bear conflicts can lead to property damage and increased demands on time and effort to respond to the conflicts by CPW and local government personnel,” CPW’s news release states. “Expanding existing conflict reduction efforts or developing new approaches will help reduce the impact on bear populations and improve public safety.”
Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. May 6 and can be found at cpw.state.co.us/ /aboutus/Pages/GrantPrograms.aspx.Scroll down to “Human-bear conflict reduction community grant program
Prospective applicants can learn more by emailing kristin.cannon@state.co.us; calling 303-291-7313, or by attending a virtual info session from 6 – 8 p.m. March 24. Email Cannon for the Zoom link and registration credentials.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.