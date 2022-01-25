Trattoria Di Sofia, an Italian restaurant, is moving to the Flex Buildings within Colorado Outdoors.
The restaurant, which will have a commercial kitchen, will be located at the north end of the north Flex Building and will have an outdoor dining area with patio space, City Manager Bill Bell said during a city council work session last week.
Trattoria’s new space will be 2,838 square feet, plus 650 square feet for the outdoor patio. Their current space is 1,589 square feet.
While Trattoria will be located near the planned Fairfield by Marriott Hotel within Colorado Outdoors, the restaurant will remain independent, Trattoria owner Xochitl Zamora told the Montrose Daily Press.
“We are not connected with any hotel,” Zamora said. “Trattoria Di Sofia is an independent business.”
Montrose public officials said Trattoria’s proximity to the hotel fulfills the need of nearby restaurants in the area since full-service dining won’t be offered at the Marriott.
Trattoria’s estimated sales revenue for its new space is $1.5 million annually, with sales and excise restaurant tax totaling $57,000 per year. It’s expected both figures can increase upon full build-out of the Marriott and Basecamp Apartments.
Trattoria currently has 10 employees and may add more after relocating, Zamora said.
The commercial kitchen portion of the projects represents growth in Montrose and signals that Montrose could expand its “capabilities,” Councilor Anthony Russo said during the work session.
“Some businesses find it difficult to put in the capital necessary to create a commercial kitchen from scratch and we just don’t have many available in our community for new businesses,” Bell said. “One way to help them pop up around the community is for the city to become a partner and make that happen.”
Construction of the project is valued at $800,000, which is included in the tenant improvement portion for the Flex Buildings, Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo said.
The city, through cost for the commercial kitchen, building permit fee waivers and a business incentive extension agreement, would cover about $400,000. It is structured as a forgivable loan. Each year for five years, 20% off the loan would be forgiven, which is based on the restaurant staying in operation and providing full-service dining.
Trattoria’s owners would contribute around $70,000. The remaining total would be covered by Colorado Outdoors.
“By partnering with Colorado Outdoors in the new Flex Buildings space, we’re able to meet a few needs all in one project,” Bell said. “The Trattoria folks are doing excellent business in downtown Montrose.”
Trattoria Di Sofia is the second Montrose business moving into the Flex Buildings. Montrose Anglers, currently located at 309 E. Main St., is the other.
Trattoria is the second of 10 tenants that have publicly announced plans to move into the Flex Buildings. Several are expected to make their announcements for the south Flex Building in the coming weeks, according to Dragoo.
City council is expected to vote on the business incentive agreement during a meeting in February.
