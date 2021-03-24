Tread with care on Curecanti National Recreation Area reservoir, river ice

An angler’s harrowing experience last week near Blue Mesa Reservoir prompted the National Park Service to remind visitors: When it comes to ice — especially in late winter and spring — tread with care.
The local fisherman was on ice sheets near the Lake City bridge, along the shore when the slab broke and the man fell between two ice sheets.
“That area, when the water is high, that’s reservoir. When it’s low like it is now, it’s actually the edge of the river. The ice sheets kind of broke and pinned him,” said Sandy Snell-Dobert, chief of Interpretation Education and Technology for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Gunnison Fire District personnel and National Park rangers responded and rescued the man. They were able to walk out to the edge, get the man in a litter and haul him out.
At this time of year, ice is breaking up along the shores of the Gunnison River and reservoirs within Curecanti National Recreation Area. People are urged to avoid overhanging sheets and not assume all ice is thick or stable.
“Especially on rivers, you get those big chunks of ice and they overhang. They crash and fall,” Snell-Dobert said. “We are just reminding people not to go out on that stuff. Overnight, it freezes and during the day, it thaws out. It’s just not stable.”
Even on reservoirs, ice is receding from shorelines and especially from the boat ramp. Although in some places it is thick, it is receding to a point that people can be stranded on a little ice floe or fall through, Snell-Dobert said: “It’s just not a good time to be out there.”
People need to watch conditions, which change hourly along with temperature and wind, as well as because of direct sunlight’s work on the ice. Stay away from edges and pressure ridges.
Snell-Dobert also discourages taking snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and similar equipment out onto the ice now.
“It’s probably not a good time to do that,” she said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
