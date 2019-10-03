October is here and that means horror movies flow aplenty in my household! The Wife and I have the well-worn staples ready to go and we also try to rotate new stock in when we find something really good. This month I'm going to discuss one of my all time favorites and for the next column, hopefully I get to talk about something newer that I really enjoyed. Otherwise, I'm probably just going to talk about how much I hated "Midsommar." Let's hope it doesn't come to that.
The first time I saw "Tremors" was in between trips through the living room, while my dad was watching it on the couch. I'd see a scene here or there and it was enough to intrigue me. The next time he started watching it, I was there too. There's just something about the desert, giant prehistoric worms and Kevin Bacon that makes me feel good inside.
"Tremors," for those unaware, follows the residents of Perfection, Nevada as they try and survive an infestation of giant worms that start picking off the residents one by one. Earl (Fred Ward) and Val (Kevin Bacon) are the local handymen and the film's blue collar heroes, who have the unfortunate luck of running into the subterranean monsters handiwork early on in the film.
Ward and Bacon shine throughout the film, with a palpable chemistry that never fails. From their cigarette gags to the looks they give each other, you can tell these two are having a good time. They bounce off the supporting cast with ease; a supporting cast that even includes Reba McEntire! Even the bit players give it their all, with Michael Gross' Burt Gummer even becoming a franchise staple in the numerous follow-ups.
The monsters in this film were brought to life by Amalgamated Dynamics and are by far one of my favorite movie monsters to ever grace the silver screen. All the monsters on screen are practical, in one way or another, and it really adds to the overall production. If I'm not mistaken, the only instance of CGI are a few POV shots of the creatures as they dig through the ground. Otherwise, the monsters threatening the townsfolk of Perfection loom large in full animatronic glory. Plus, they just look so dang cool!
"Tremors" is a straight up, fun-filled monster movie. I can throw it on at any point (it played as I wrote this) and it never fails to entertain me. It has done its fair share on the cable circuit so I'm sure a good chunk of people have seen at least parts of it. Now's your chance to sit down and watch it again, all the way through this time, in the spirit of the season. Besides, if Kevin Bacon running around fighting giant worms doesn't sound like a good time to you, then I don't know what does. The worms are called Graboids, for crying out loud. That's cinematic gold.
And when you're done with it, fire up "Tremors: II" for even more Graboid mayhem!
—
"Tremors" is rated PG-13. It's available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.
There's no way this gets less than 5 out of 5 stars every time.
Oscar Chavez Castaneda is the Montrose Daily Press’ film critic. Find out more about him on his website, oscarchavezcastaneda.com. He will review a movie new to theaters or a new DVD release every other week.
